Davao CTTMO gears for wheel clamping implementation

THE DavaoCity Traffic and Transport Management Office (CTTMO) is gearing up for the pilot implementation of the Wheel Clamping Ordinance this year.

The ordinance, which was approved on October 21, 2025, authorizes the use of wheel clamps or tire locks to immobilize illegally parked vehicles along the city’s thoroughfares and secondary roads.

Atty. Eduardo Perez IV, CTTMO Admin Officer, said in an interview with the Madayaw Program over city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR), that part of their preparation for the ordinance’s implementation is the procurement of wheel clamps or tire locks, as well as the training of its personnel.

“Gina-process na sa amoang end ang procurement sa wheel clamp and the training, i-schedule pa namo ang training hopefully first week sa February ang mga involved nga personnel nga mu-clamp sa mga illegally parked vehicles (We’re already processing the procurement of wheel clamps. We’ll also set the schedule for the training of personnel involved in the wheel clamping of illegally parked vehicles hopefully early February),” he said.

He added that the first quarter of the year will focus on public information dissemination to ensure vehicle owners are aware of the ordinance and its provisions.

The ordinance identified several clamping zones, including Pay Parking Zones where vehicle owners refuse or fail to pay parking charges or have violated any of the parking zone guidelines.

Areas declared as clamping zones include the Daang Maharlika Highway from corner R. Castillo to Lasang Boundary; Sandawa (G.E. Torres St.) from corner Quirino to corner MacArthur Highway; and Ecoland Drive from corner Quimpo to corner Sandawa.

Vehicles illegally parked along these areas will be clamped by the CTTMO or the Davao City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU).

To retrieve a clamped vehicle, owners must pay a clamping fee and an illegal parking fine at the City Treasurer’s Office. The ordinance sets the clamping fee at P2,000 for light vehicles and P5,000 for trucks and other heavy vehicles.

Perez also clarified that if a violator is present when approached by CTTMO personnel, the driver will be required to move the vehicle immediately and will be issued a Traffic Citation Ticket (TCT) for illegal parking.

The pilot implementation is scheduled for the second quarter of the year, following the completion of equipment procurement and personnel training. CIO