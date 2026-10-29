Davao CTTMO implements traffic scheme for Undas 2026

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) will implement one-way routes, no-parking zones, and truck and bus reroutings around the city’s busiest cemeteries on November 1 and 2, 2026, under its Oplan Kaluluwa 2026.

Leonardo Pamplona, chief of the CTTMO’s Traffic Enforcement Division (TEU), said during the iSpeak media forum on Thursday, October 29, that 800 traffic personnel will be deployed for this year’s Undas, mostly in the cemeteries that draw the heaviest traffic: the Davao Memorial Park, the Wireless area cemeteries, the Buhangin Memorial Park and the Chinese Cemetery.

He said 150 personnel will be deployed on Oct. 31, with full deployment on Nov. 1. Enforcers will work in morning and afternoon shifts of about 400 each, and may be moved depending on traffic.

Pamplona said CTTMO personnel and police will enforce a 20-second rule for loading and unloading passengers at drop-off stations near the cemeteries. Vehicles will not be allowed to wait in these areas.

“If you want to load and unload, you are given 20 seconds,” Pamplona said.

Marshals will also be assigned inside the cemeteries to guide motorists, he added.

Davao Memorial Park

At the Davao Memorial Park, a sidewalk lane will be provided for people walking to the cemetery. The outermost lane of McArthur Highway heading south will be reserved for vehicles entering the cemetery, while the two inner lanes will carry southbound traffic.

Pamplona said the traffic scheme is the same one used in previous years.

“Mao na gyud ang template nato (That is really our template),” he said.

Vehicles coming from the south will not be allowed to turn left into the cemetery. Vehicles leaving the cemetery may not turn left; they must turn right and use the Quimpo Boulevard route.

He said the most crucial time is at night, when vehicles leave the cemetery.

Trucks coming from the north going south will not be allowed to pass and must use C.P. Garcia Highway or Quimpo Boulevard. Utility buses from Ma-a Road must use McArthur Highway, Sandawa Road, and Quimpo Boulevard.

A loading and unloading area will be designated past Alexian Brothers, with vendors on the northbound side across from the cemetery.

Wireless area

“Pinaka-busy gyud ni, kining atong Wireless area (This is really the busiest, our Wireless area),” Pamplona said, referring to the area that includes the Wireless Public Cemetery, the Catholic Cemetery, the Masonic Cemetery, San Pedro Memorial Park, Orchard Memorial Park and Forest Lake.

One-way traffic will be implemented from Fr. Selga Street, at the corner of F. Torres Street, to Circumferential Road (Sarenas Street) at the corner of Jade Street.

Vehicles going to San Pedro Memorial Park or Forest Lake may take Jade Street and turn left onto Turquoise Street. Those going to Forest Lake may also use San Rafael (Gold), Silver, and Copper streets.

Entry from Fr. Selga Street at the corner of Circumferential Road going to the Catholic Cemetery will be regulated. Pamplona said only vehicles carrying persons with disabilities and the elderly, as well as emergency vehicles, will be allowed in with enforcers’ guidance. Trucks and buses will not be allowed to enter the area.

Parking will not be allowed in front of the cemeteries along Circumferential Road.

Chinese Cemetery, Buhangin

At the Chinese Cemetery, one-way traffic will be implemented along Sarenas Road from the corner of Gahol Street to the corner of Bacaca Road.

Vehicles coming from Bacaca Road may use J.P. Laurel Avenue, turn right to Gahol Street, then right to Sarenas Street.

At the Buhangin Memorial Park, one-way traffic will be implemented along Cabantian Road from Buhangin Milan to the corner of Mamay Road. Entry toward the cemetery along Cabantian-Jehovah Road will not be allowed. Vehicles may instead use Mamay Extension, turn right to C.P. Garcia Highway, then right to Buhangin Road.

Parking will not be allowed near either cemetery.

The official said that the number of vehicles in the city grows by about 100,000 every year, adding to traffic around cemeteries. The traffic plans have been posted on the CTTMO’s Facebook page.

Look for yellow and blue

“Dili lang kay mag-deploy ta og tawo, but there are advisories, traffic signages, traffic instructions to guide our motorists (We are not only deploying personnel; there are also advisories, traffic signs and traffic instructions to guide our motorists),” Pamplona said.

He advised motorists to look for traffic enforcers in uniform for assistance.

He also urged motorists to obey traffic rules “to avoid mga traffic accidents o kining mga road rage (to avoid traffic accidents and road rage),” and to check their vehicles using the BLOWBAGETS checklist before traveling to the provinces.

BLOWBAGETS is a road safety checklist that stands for battery, lights, oil, water, brakes, air, gas, engine, tires, and self, referring to the driver’s own fitness to drive. GRS