Davao CTTMO plans system upgrade

THE City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) is looking into upgrading Davao City’s traffic management system, including modern signalization integrated with the upcoming Davao Bus Project and the recruitment of 150 additional field enforcers to address citywide congestion.

During a media briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on August 26, 2026, CTTMO Traffic Enforcement and Street Management Division head Leonardo Pamplona stated that although around 70 signalized intersections are currently operational, routine repairs on non-functional traffic lights have been postponed in preparation for a comprehensive modernization of the system.

Pamplona explained that standalone procurement for existing traffic lights has been delayed to align with the new Davao Bus System, formerly known as the High Priority Bus System. The modernization plan aims to replace the city's entire traffic signal network with an automated system that will be directly linked to bus operations.

"Mao na si CTTMO dili maka-procure or maka-plan for repair kay tungod na dunay plan nga ilisan na nato ang traffic lights nga mas moderno," Pamplona said.

(That's why CTTMO cannot procure or plan for repairs, because there is a plan to replace our traffic lights with more modern ones.)

Manpower and daily traffic flow

In addition to technical upgrades, Pamplona emphasized the pressing need for more personnel. CTTMO conducts regular recruitment every six months to replace staff lost to retirements or terminations and is currently seeking budget approval to hire an additional 150 traffic enforcers.

"We need 150 to fill up those mga streets nga nakita namo nga need gyud og presence sa atong traffic aides," Pamplona noted, adding that the request has already been justified to higher authorities pending budgetary allocation.

(We need 150 to fill up those streets where we saw that our traffic aides are really needed.)

Despite hardware and personnel constraints, Pamplona reported that daily vehicular flow along major thoroughfares like Quimpo Boulevard and McArthur Highway in Matina has improved since the opening of the Davao City Coastal Road segments leading toward Roxas Avenue.

"Nagluag ang atong traffic (Our traffic flow has loosened) after the opening sa atong (of our) Coastal Road," he said, adding that long-term relief across the city center will follow as remaining coastal road exits near Barangay Jerome open, alongside major national bypass projects such as the Davao City Bypass Tunnel (connecting Sirawan to Panabo City), the Olas Viaduct, and the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Bridge.

Kadayawan 2026 traffic schemes

Addressing the traffic flow during the recent Kadayawan Festival, Pamplona acknowledged that sudden road closures and heavy congestion occurred along Tulip Drive and nearby staging areas at Times Beach.

Pamplona stated that CTTMO will submit its technical debriefing and traffic evaluation to the Kadayawan Executive Committee (ExCom).

Personally, he expressed support for returning future major festival events to the traditional San Pedro Square site due to its superior parking capacity and grid layout for parade contingents.

"Ako, para sa ako, mas maayo gyud tong the old nga San Pedro Square (For me, the old venue at San Pedro Square is better)," Pamplona said, revealing that the staging slots at Times Beach were unable to accommodate the unexpected influx of vehicles and contingent trucks.

While the agency reviews these temporary event closures, CTTMO maintains that sustainable traffic management relies on long-term infrastructure integration to keep the city's expanding vehicle volume moving smoothly. GRS