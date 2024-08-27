Davao CTTMO posts alternative routes to CP Garcia Highway

In its Facebook post, CTTMO on Monday, August 26, 2024, announced that trucks and buses coming from the north in Bunawan take the Cabantian-Bunawan Road, Mahayag, Acacia, Indangan, Buhangin-Cabantian Road, and Buhangin Milan. For those from Tibungco, the alternate routes include Crossing Eliong Road or Mudiang Road, Cabantian-Bunawan Road, Acacia, Indangan, Buhangin to Cabantian Road, and Buhangin Milan.

Travelers in Ilang may use Indangan to Ilang Road, Malagamot Road, then Buhangin to Cabantian Road. Those traveling through Panacan have two options: they can use Malagamot Road, Communal, or Country Homes, then Buhangin to Cabantian Road, and Buhangin Milan. The other option is to take Sasa to R. Castillo Street or J.P. Laurel Avenue, then Quezon Boulevard or Quimpo Boulevard, or McArthur Highway.

Meanwhile, trucks or buses from the south heading to Buhangin Milan may use Buhangin to Cabantian Road, then Malagamot Road or Cabantian to Bunawan Road. Those who need to traverse the C.P. Garcia Highway may use Angliongto Road, then proceed to Sasa.

As of the time of writing, the road along the KOJC compound remains blocked as members continue their prayer rally outside the compound and under the overpass. Vehicles from the group act as barricades, with hundreds of police officers still on site.

Around 2,000 police officers from various regional police offices in Mindanao were deployed to the KOJC compound on August 24 to apprehend KOJC leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his assistants in connection to their respective cases. RGP