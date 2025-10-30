Davao CTTMO readies for Undas 2025 traffic 

CITY Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) head Dionisio Abude said they will deploy a total of 737 personnel to manage traffic and ensure smooth vehicular flow across Davao City for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

Abude said that of the total number, 176 personnel will be deployed from October 30 to 31, 281 will be on duty on November 1, and 280 on November 2.

He said deployments will cover key areas such as Calinan, Mintal, Tugbok, Ulas, Maa, Panacan, Tibungco, and Bunawan.

“Dili lang kay ang public cemetery naa tay deployment, naa pud tay deployment sa DCOTT, naa tay mga deployment sa mga ferry boat, so katong mga major intersection diri sa ato ang naay mga deployment,” Abude said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office.

(Not only will we have deployments at public cemeteries, but also at DCOTT, ferry terminals, and major intersections across the city.)

Traffic plans for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day

The CTTMO has unveiled comprehensive traffic and security measures ahead of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day observance from October 30 to November 3.

One-way traffic schemes, parking restrictions, and designated loading zones will be implemented around major cemeteries — including Buhangin Memorial Park, Davao Memorial Park, Chinese Cemetery, and the cluster of San Pedro, Forest Lake, Orchard, Masonic, Wireless, and Catholic cemeteries — to ease congestion and ensure public safety. Parking in front of cemeteries will be strictly prohibited.

Cemeteries will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Overnight stays will not be allowed in public cemeteries and will only be permitted in private cemeteries at the management’s discretion. No burials or cremations will be allowed during the five-day period, except in emergency cases.

Visitors are urged to observe the “Clean As You Go” policy and comply with the one-entrance, one-exit scheme. Authorities also reminded the public that drones, firearms, alcoholic beverages, gambling paraphernalia, loud music equipment, backpacks, and bladed weapons are prohibited inside cemetery premises. Vendors and food stalls will likewise not be allowed near cemetery entrances.

To ensure public safety, more than 1,192 police officers and auxiliaries will be deployed across the city. Medical tents will also be set up, and mask-wearing is encouraged for vulnerable individuals.

Additional personnel

Abude said that of their request for 150 additional personnel, only 20 were approved. The additional staff will be assigned to the Bunawan satellite office, while regular personnel will handle overall traffic management operations.

“Naa me kanunay realignment sa amoang mga personahe just in case naa tay mga activity, pero in normal cases wala tay problema,” he said.

(We regularly realign our personnel in case there are special activities, but under normal circumstances, we don’t encounter problems.)

Abude added that he plans to request more personnel next year in preparation for the opening of the second portion of the coastal road, which will require additional traffic management. He said the office also aims to strengthen its cycle unit and anti-jaywalking unit to address the rising number of traffic incidents in the city. RGP