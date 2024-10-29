Davao CTTMO to riders: Avoid reckless driving, racing

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) is reminding motorists again to avoid reckless driving and racing activities, especially on main roads to prevent road accidents.

Dionisio Abude, CTTMO head, told the City Information Office that they recently received reports of a racing incident in Matina involving a group of motorcycle riders.

The CTTMO coordinated with the management of the property adjacent to the road where the incident took place.

Abude said after getting the plate numbers of the vehicles involved, the group was summoned to the CTTMO’s office for further questioning.

“Gahapon gipaadtoan namo diretso kung pwede ma-invite nato diri sa atoang opisina kay para maistoryahan nga katong ilang gihimo is, ma-aware sad ang publiko, nga dili maayo ang ilahang gihimo kay basin makadisgrasya (The other day we sent personnel to the people involved to invite them to our office so that we can talk to them and remind them, as well as the public, that what they did was dangerous as this could have caused an accident),” Abude said.

Dabawenyos are also reminded to always abide by the city’s traffic rules and avoid reckless driving. CIO

