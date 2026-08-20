Davao CVO urges dog owners to claim pets before euthanasia sked

STRAY dogs impounded across three districts of Davao City earlier this week face potential euthanasia starting August 25 if left unclaimed or unadopted, the City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) announced in a series of Facebook page posts.

The CVO Animal Control Unit rounded up the animals during operations on August 17 and 18 following requests from barangays and individual complaints.

The operations covered Barangay Langub and Barangay Magtuod in Talomo District; Doña Ana Street in Barangay Mandug and Barangay Pampanga in Buhangin District; and Barangay Ula alongside Biao Elementary School in Barangay Biao Escuela in Tugbok District.

Under city ordinances, impounded animals undergo a multi-step process before final disposition.

For dogs impounded from Talomo District on August 17, owners have until August 20 to claim their pets, with public adoption running from August 21 to 24 before scheduled euthanasia on August 25.

For animals caught in Buhangin and Tugbok districts on August 18, the deadline to claim is August 21, followed by an adoption window from August 22 to 25, and euthanasia on August 26.

Unclaimed dogs assessed by an attending veterinarian as fit for rehabilitation will be transferred to the CVO Animal Rehabilitation and Treatment Facility. Those remaining unadopted by the end of their respective windows will be humanely euthanized under city animal control laws.

Pet owners seeking to reclaim their animals must present valid proof of ownership and settle applicable fees at the Davao City Dog Pound Facility in Purok 3A, Cogan, Barangay Malagos, Baguio District.

Responding to concerns over the operations, the CVO clarified on social media that officers cannot release animals at the point of apprehension because proper documentation, health assessment, and verification must be conducted at the facility.

The office reminded the public that under local ordinances and Republic Act No. 9482, or the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007, owners must keep their dogs registered, vaccinated, and secured within private property to prevent straying and ensure community safety. GRS