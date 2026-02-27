Davao de Oro Agri Trade Fair empowers youth farmers

THE Provincial Agriculturist Office of Davao de Oro has announced that this year’s Agri Trade Fair will place a strong emphasis on empowering youth farmers, recognizing their vital role in sustaining the future of agriculture.

Ronald Sibayan, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Agriculturist Office, said that the fair will serve as a platform for young farmers to learn about modern technologies such as drones, digital advisory systems, and smart farming innovations.

“We are giving priority to youth farmers, that’s why we are promoting and informing them on the latest technology and digital advisory in terms of agriculture and fishery farming,” Sibayan said.

He noted that youth farmers in Davao de Oro have already been organized into clubs, including winners of the Young Farmer Challenge and members of the 4H Club, to highlight their contributions.

With the average age of Filipino farmers now at 57, Sibayan stressed the urgency of preparing the next generation.

“Dapat naay mupuli sa ilaha (There should be people that will replace them), and we know that the youth is the hope of our land,” he added.

The Agri Trade Fair will also showcase the province’s agricultural diversity. Eleven spaces have been prepared for the 11 municipalities of Davao de Oro, each displaying their primary commodities.

Sibayan emphasized that these exhibits represent not only the products but also the struggles and resilience of farmers and fisherfolk.

“Those commodities are manifestations of the struggles of the farmers and fisherfolk,” he said.

To further enrich the fair, nine spaces will be dedicated to nursery operators, featuring ornamentals, forest trees, fruit trees, and landscaped areas. Meanwhile, 13 booths will be allocated for input suppliers such as feed companies, fertilizer providers, and firms introducing new technologies in agriculture and fisheries.

Sibayan explained that these linkages are crucial for farmers to access resources and innovations that can improve productivity.

He said the fair also aims to establish both formal and informal marketing agreements, serving as a venue for investors to explore Davao de Oro’s agricultural products. This investment forum will provide opportunities for local producers to connect with buyers and partners, strengthening the province’s agricultural economy.

Competitions will add excitement to the event, with significant prizes for the best booth: P75,000 for first place, P50,000 for second, P30,000 for third, and P20,000 consolation. Special awards will also be given for the most innovative, newest, and highest-selling products, each with a P5,000 prize.

“Dako-dako na ni kay in the previous engagement sa Bulawan gamay lang ang prizes (These prizes are a bit higher now because during the previous engagement in Bulawan, the prizes were just small),” Sibayan noted.

Beyond exhibits and competitions, the fair will feature Commodity Day lectures on smart agriculture, providing farmers with knowledge on sustainable practices and modern techniques.

On the second day, a Broiler Industry Development Forum will take place to prepare the province for massive broiler production in anticipation of a new dressing plant in Monkayo. PIA DAVAO