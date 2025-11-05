‎Davao de Oro Batang Pinoy delegates thankful for province's support.

The entire delegation of Davao de Oro in the recently concluded Batang Pinoy 2025 felt the strong presence of the Provincial Government during their week-long stint in General Santos City as they attributed their successful stint in this year's national sporting event to their leaders' support.

Davao de Oro athletes expressed their deep gratitude for Governor Raul Mabanglo’s all-out support, as they were battling it out to capture eight medals — consisting of one gold, two silvers, and five bronzes.

‎‎The governor assigned his daughter, Executive Assistant III Kristine Anne Mabanglo, to personally assist the athletes in their daily activities, ensuring that their needs were met and that their safety was prioritized.

‎Gov. Mabanglo and Congresswoman Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo also subsidized the delegation’s uniforms and provided shuttle services to transport athletes between their billeting quarters and the respective sports venues in General Santos City.

‎‎The governor further promised to personally reward the medal-winning athletes from his own pocket.

‎‎With the overwhelming support they received, the Davao de Oro athletes and coaches vowed to return stronger in the next edition of the national sporting event organized by the Philippine Sports Commission, when Bacolod City hosts Batang Pinoy 2026. DDO-PR