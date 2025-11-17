Davao de Oro boosts peacebuilding efforts with P5-M grant for ex-rebels

THE province of Davao de Oro has received P5 million from the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), a significant peacebuilding boost in Mindanao. The program is designed to assist former rebels as they transition back into civilian life by providing support through housing, livelihood opportunities, and social services.

National recognition for peace efforts

The provincial government, led by Governor Raul Mabanglo, was honored for its reintegration initiatives during the We Strive: E‑Clip National Summit, held on November 13 to 14, 2025, in Manila. The award highlights the province’s proactive approach in fostering lasting peace, combining government support, community engagement, and development programs.

Halfway house to support reintegration

The P5 million grant will be used to construct a Halfway House in Barangay Libasan, Nabunturan, which will serve as a temporary residence for former rebels. The facility is intended to provide a safe, structured environment where returnees can access skills training, counseling, and community integration programs, helping them build productive civilian lives.

Governor Mabanglo emphasized the province’s commitment to its former rebels, stating,

"This government will walk with you, step by step, until you fully reintegrate as empowered, productive members of society."

Sustained programs for former rebels

Davao de Oro has developed comprehensive programs to ensure that former rebels and their families have opportunities to thrive. Through initiatives such as Kamustahan sa Barangay and Tunol Serbisyo Para sa Katawhan, the provincial government brings essential services directly to communities previously affected by conflict. Scholarship grants are provided to families of former rebels to facilitate access to education, while livelihood programs, organizational support, and targeted sectoral interventions equip returnees with the skills and resources needed for sustainable living.

Historic milestone: Insurgency-free status

The province achieved a historic milestone when it was officially declared insurgency-free in June 2022, becoming the first in the Davao Region to dismantle all New People’s Army (NPA) guerrilla fronts operating within its territory. The collapse of Guerrilla Front 2, the oldest NPA unit in Mindanao, marked a turning point as its leaders surrendered in Maragusan, Davao de Oro. Following this success, the entire Davao Region was declared insurgency-free by the end of 2023.

Prior to these achievements, Mindanao was a stronghold for insurgency, with 30 percent of the country’s 55 known insurgent groups operating on the island. Half of these groups were based in the Davao Region, with Davao de Oro accounting for 8 percent.

E‑Clip: Building peace through support

The Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program provides holistic support to former rebels. This includes immediate financial assistance, livelihood grants, reintegration aid, and housing. Provinces like Davao de Oro receive additional funding specifically for halfway houses, which serve as transitional spaces for former rebels to integrate into their communities safely and effectively.

E‑Clip is part of the government’s broader peace strategy, coordinated under Executive Order 70 signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018, which emphasizes a “whole-of-nation” approach combining security, governance, and socio-economic development. By providing returnees with financial, psychosocial, and livelihood support, the program strengthens trust between former rebels and the government, reducing the risk of re-recruitment.

Challenges and the road ahead

Despite these gains, sustaining peace remains a complex task. Reintegration programs sometimes face administrative delays, and communities must continue to provide support to ensure long-term success. The government notes that preventing the resurgence of insurgency requires constant monitoring and investment in socio-economic development.

The construction of the halfway house in Barangay Libasan represents more than just infrastructure — it symbolizes hope and opportunity for those seeking a new life. With continued support from the provincial government and the national E‑Clip program, Davao de Oro is setting a national example of how former conflict zones can be transformed into thriving, peaceful communities. DEF