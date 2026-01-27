Davao de Oro boosts small coops with financial support

THREE small cooperatives in Davao de Oro received a much-needed financial boost from Governor Raul “RM” Mabanglo during a turnover-of-checks ceremony held on January 26, 2026, at the Capitol Lobby in Nabunturan.

Under the Micro Credit Assistance Program for Cooperatives of the provincial government of Davao de Oro, beneficiaries included the Pindasan Multipurpose Cooperative, the NCapa Marketing Cooperative, and the Sitio Puto Agriculture Cooperative — all grassroots organizations that play important roles in local economic activity.

The Pindasan Multipurpose Cooperative received ₱300,000 to augment capital for its consumer store, while the NCapa Marketing Cooperative received ₱200,000 for its farm financing project.

The Sitio Puto Agriculture Cooperative, meanwhile, was granted ₱150,000 to support its copra trading operations.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the provincial government’s support, noting how the injections of capital are crucial to enhancing their capacity to serve members’ needs, expand livelihood opportunities, and sustain operations.

Gov. Mabanglo said the program aims to strengthen cooperatives across the province and empower their members economically.

The Micro Credit Assistance initiative is designed to help these organizations improve their financial stability and enhance the viability and sustainability of their projects.

Why financial aid to cooperatives matters

Small cooperatives serve as vital engines of rural development and financial inclusion by providing economic opportunities to members who might otherwise lack access to formal credit and working capital. Without such support, many micro and small cooperatives struggle to finance livelihood activities, expand business operations, or recover from disruptions such as disasters or market downturns — obstacles commonly faced by rural entrepreneurs and producers.

The Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), the government agency incharge with promoting cooperative growth, has consistently emphasized that financial assistance enables cooperatives to augment capital for business expansion, agriculture production, consumer inventories, and productive equipment purchases — essential functions that help members increase productivity and participation in local value chains. CEA WITH REPORTS FROM DAVAO DE ORO-IPRD