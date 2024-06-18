Davao

Davao de Oro breaks ground for Masara landslide resettlement

Davao de Oro breaks ground for Masara landslide resettlement
Provincial Government of Davao de Oro

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, June 14, 2024, to initiate housing interventions for residents affected by the recent Masara landslide.

Provincial Government of Davao de Oro

The Maco Bagong Bahay Bagong Buhay Permanent Resettlement program will be established in Barangay Calabcab, Maco town. 

Sponsored by Apex Mining Inc., the 3.6-hectare relocation area will accommodate over 200 housing units.

Elizabeth Uy, Maco's Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer (MSWD), highlighted that the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) endorsed this site as suitable for resettlement housing.

Earlier, provincial officials convened a stakeholders forum on May 24, 2024, at the Molave Hotel, Tagum City, aiming to initiate timely housing and community-building interventions for affected families from the barangays of Masara, Mainit, Tagbaros, and Elizalde.

The disaster, which claimed 93 lives, struck on February 6, 2024, following heavy rains from the Northeast Monsoon and a Low-Pressure Area. It primarily impacted Masara, characterized by volcaniclastics like agglomerate and tuff.

Despite being designated a "No Build Zone" since 2008, Barangay Masara continued to be inhabited, hosting various infrastructures and a large-scale mining operation, as revealed during the February 10, 2024, Budyong Online session by MGB-Davao. RGP

Mines and Geosciences Bureau
Relocation
Housing
Landslide
MGB
Davao de Oro
Maco
Masara landslide recovery
Bagong Bahay Bagong Buhay program
Apex Mining Inc.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph