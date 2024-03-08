Davao de Oro Cong. Gonzaga counters ex-guv’s claims

DAVAO de Oro Second District Congressman Ruwel Peter S. Gonzaga refuted the claims made by former governor Arturo "Chiongkee" Uy, asserting that Uy propagated falsehoods.

Uy alleged that Gov. Dorothy "Dotdot" M. Gonzaga received P30 million in cash from the Office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as assistance for the flood and Masara landslide disasters.

Cong. Gonzaga countered, asserting that the former governor not only made baseless claims but also insinuated that the cash was already in the possession of the congressman, who is Gov. Dotdot's husband.

During the 26th Founding Anniversary of Davao de Oro on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Capitol grounds in Nabunturan, Gonzaga presented a video clip to the audience, wherein the former governor was interviewed by a community radio announcer.

In the video, Uy stated that the president had provided the amount in cash, suggesting that the money had already been spent.

In his speech, Gonzaga clarified that Gov. Dotdot couldn't have utilized the money without the necessary authority from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP), emphasizing her commitment to accountability and transparency.

"Una pa magasto ni Gov. Dotdot ang 30 milyon, tungod kay naa siyay accountability and transparency, iya pang gihulat gikan sa SP ang authority (Before Gov. Dotdot could spend the P30 million, she needed the authority from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. She has a sense of accountability and transparency)," Gonzaga said.

The congressman revealed that the SP signed the authority to spend only on March 7, 2024, one month after President Marcos handed over the check to the province.

"Karon lang gyu'ng adlawa gihataga'g authority sa SP si governor aron gastohon ang kwarta para sa mga biktima sa kalamidad (It was only today that the SP has given her the authority to spend the money for the victims of the calamity)," Gonzaga stated.

Furthermore, Gonzaga refuted Uy's claims that the amount was given in cash. The video clip included the provincial treasurer disclosing that the funds handed over by the president were in check and presently deposited in the province's bank account at the Land Bank of the Philippines Nabunturan branch.

The congressman concluded his statement with an appeal to the people of the province, urging them to set aside political differences, especially in times of adversity, and focus on the development of the province and the well-being of its residents. CEA



