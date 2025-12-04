Davao de Oro delivers ₱4.5M earthquake aid to Cebu

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro has extended ₱4.5 million in financial assistance to 11 local government units (LGUs) in Cebu Province affected by the recent earthquake.

The assistance was formally turned over on Tuesday, December 2, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Silagan Baricuatro personally received the donation, alongside Cebu local officials, during a ceremonial turnover led by representatives of Davao de Oro.

The financial aid was facilitated by Joseph Randy Loy, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer of Davao de Oro, who handed over the checks to representatives of Cebu local government units.

Loy emphasized that the support reflects Mabanglo’s solidarity with Cebu, stating, “Gustong ipaabot ni Governor Mabanglo ang iyang dakong suporta sa Sugbo.”

Gov. Baricuatro expressed gratitude to Davao de Oro and its people for extending help during their time of need.

“Please express my gratitude sa inyong governor and to the people of Davao de Oro, for standing by Cebu, especially in this time that we are really down on our knees,” she said.

Distribution of assistance

Of the total ₱4.5 million, ₱500,000 each was allocated to six of the hardest-hit areas — Catmon, Madridejos, Daanbantayan, Bogo City, San Remigio, and Medellin. Meanwhile, five other affected LGUs — Sogod, Santa Fe, San Fernando, Tabuelan, and Borbon — received ₱300,000 each.

The financial assistance was sourced from the Quick Response Fund (QRF) under the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) of Davao de Oro.

The province earmarked the fund to support disaster-stricken areas within and beyond its jurisdiction, reinforcing its commitment to helping communities in recovery.

Approved for release after earthquake impact assessment

The initiative was originally endorsed by Mabanglo, who also chairs both the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC), during a joint council meeting in October following the devastating earthquake in Cebu.

During the proposal of the resolution, Davao de Oro Governor Raul Mabanglo explained the need to extend financial aid to Cebu.

“So we will provide financial assistance to eleven highly affected municipalities in Cebu Province,” Gov. Mabanglo said.

After the endorsement, the 10th Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the allocation during its 18th Regular Session on October 27.

With the approval secured, the fund was mobilized and delivered by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to Cebu on December 2.

Continued support for calamity-affected areas

This assistance forms part of the province's ongoing commitment to disaster response and inter-provincial support.

Prior to the Cebu turnover, Davao de Oro also provided ₱1.5 million to Davao Oriental on November 25, benefiting five municipalities heavily affected by a separate earthquake.

As both regions continue recovery efforts, the act strengthens cooperation among local governments in Mindanao and the Visayas—showcasing the value of unity and bayanihan when calamities strike. DEF