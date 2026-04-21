Davao de Oro distributes P3-K fuel aid to farmers

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro has distributed P3,000 worth of fuel assistance to high-value crop farmers in the province.

A total of 309 farmers received fuel cards through the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) on April 14 and 15.

Around P1 million worth of fuel assistance was distributed to farmers from Mawab, New Bataan, Montevista, Nabunturan, and Monkayo. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude, saying the assistance would be a huge help for their land preparation.

Davao de Oro Gov. Raul Mabanglo said that the fuel subsidy is a temporary measure for farmers and assured the public that the provincial government is looking for ways to provide more support to the agricultural sector.

“Naa nata’y gipang-cancel sa province nga budget sa uban para lang mahatagan [og dugang tabang] ang lain-laing sektor… Kayahon nato ni (We have canceled some parts of the provincial budget in order to allocate additional assistance to various sectors… We can manage this),” he said.

The fuel assistance aims to ease the burden among farmers who are registered users of agricultural machinery, especially amid rising oil prices due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Following the distribution, the provincial government added more schedules for the continued distribution of fuel assistance to farmers across the province, as well as to fisherfolk.

To recall, DA-Davao said the department would provide a P5,000 fuel subsidy to each registered farmer and fisherfolk to augment their income.

Macario “Bong” D. Gonzaga, regional director of DA-Davao, said on March 25, 2026, that they aimed to provide the fuel subsidy to farmers and fisherfolk within the month, noting that they were finalizing the masterlist. He added that some farmers and fisherfolk already have monitoring cards where the fuel subsidy will be credited.

There are around 396,397 registered farmers and 114,810 fisherfolk in the region who are set to receive the fuel subsidy. RGP