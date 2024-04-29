Davao de Oro empowers 600 solo parents

ABOUT 600 solo parents attended the Province of Davao de Oro’s first solo parent congress on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Megatent, Capitol Grounds in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

In celebration of solo parents weeks, the province has conducted its first-ever solo parents congress with the theme “Solo Parents na Rehistrado, sa Gobyerno, Tiyak na Protektado.”

The program includes presentations from several organizations, with the goal of empowering and providing these parents with the necessary skills and information while addressing the needs and difficulties that a single parent may encounter.

Dorothy "Dotdot" M. Gonzaga, Davao de Oro governor, said she has been planning this event for all the solo parents. She underscored how solo parents were one of the community sectors that required the most assistance from the government.

“Dugay na nako gusto makuha inyong numero ug identities mismo sa mga solo parent kay kabalo ko nga usa mo sa sektor sa atong komunidad nga kinahanglan gyud tabangan sa gobyerno (For a long time I have been wanting to get the numbers and identities of all the solo parents because I know that you are one of the sectors of our community that the government really needs to help),” she said in a Facebook post.

Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, congressman of the second district, expressed that regardless of social standing, personal beliefs, or political affiliations, the government will provide for them.

During the event, the City Social Welfare and Development Office- Panabo (CSWDO-Panabo) explained to the solo parents the importance of the Republic Act of 11861, otherwise known as the “Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act,” and elaborated on the rights and benefits of solo parents under the law.

The participants were given comprehensive information about vocational training and skills development opportunities by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), allowing them to improve their current skills or pick up new ones to pursue sustainable livelihoods.

The Department of Trade and Industry-Davao de Oro (DTI-Davao de Oro) also provided solo parents with basic loan availment and consumer education. RGP