Davao de Oro eyes One-Stop Shop implementation

THE Provincial One-Stop Shop (POSS) may soon be implemented in Davao de Oro, which would make the province a centralized entry point for various government transactions, according to the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) during its meeting with Governor Raul “RM” Mabanglo on April 29.

The initiative is in line with Republic Act No. 11032, which aims to speed up transactions in government agencies and eliminate “red tape” that causes delays for clients seeking public services.

According to Marie Jay Kamille Dayhon, OIC Supervising Administrative Officer of Arta’s Eastern Mindanao Regional Field Office, if implemented, POSS would make Davao de Oro the pilot province to adopt the system in Mindanao and the second in the entire country.

Gov. Mabanglo also expressed his support for the initiative, saying that the province is ready for future collaboration with Arta.

Arta also presented its other programs, such as Artemis (Anti-Red Tape Electronic Management Information System) and Tala (Transparency, Accountability, and Law in Action), which operate 24/7 through an AI Complaint Officer. These programs are part of Arta’s digital services that the province may also adopt to further improve transactions at the provincial capitol. IPRD-DDO