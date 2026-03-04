Davao de Oro filmmaker opens casting doors for first feature film

AWARD-WINNING filmmaker Juvy Ann "Jac" Clarito is officially moving from the short film circuit to the big screen as her first feature-length project, Ocean's Daughter, enters its crucial pre-production phase.

The production team, led by Clarito’s Thinking Bird Film Production, is currently issuing a call for local and national talent, as well as production interns, to join the aspiring project.

This transition marks a significant milestone for the 25-year-old director, who has spent the last decade establishing herself as a formidable voice in Philippine regional cinema.

A call for fresh faces and local hands

The production is currently seeking actresses and actors, providing opportunities for both local Mindanao-based talents and national performers to fill various roles in the film.

Additionally, the team is inviting aspiring filmmakers to gain hands-on experience during the pre-production and filming stages.

As this phase continuously progresses, Clarito, who will serve as the film’s Director, Creative Producer, and Lead Actress, noted that the jump from a 20-minute short to a 100-plus-page feature is less about "scaling up" and more about "building the storm."

Clarito notes the shift from a single emotional beat (like writing a poem) to "structural thinking." This includes managing complex character arcs, thematic layering, escalating conflicts, and acts/reversals.

The transition involves managing longer production schedules, larger teams, and maintaining consistent tone and team morale over a prolonged period.

A tribute to the 'Ocean's Daughter'

Ocean’s Daughter is a heartwarming narrative centered on Marina Sali, a 13-year-old Badjao girl living on the streets.

The story follows her journey of resilience as she defies societal skepticism and personal tragedies — including a devastating fire and an impending prearranged marriage — to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher.

The film aims to humanize the Badjao community, whose identity and livelihood are deeply intertwined with the sea.

Clarito, who grew up observing these communities in Mindanao, says the film is born from a desire to transform quiet observations into a story of dignity and strength.

The struggle for 'identity and land rights'

Beyond the narrative of individual perseverance, the film anchors itself on the systemic theme of "identity and land rights."

In the context of the Badjao — often referred to as "Sea Gypsies" — their historical lack of recognized land ownership and legal identity has frequently left them marginalized and displaced.

Clarito and producer Joseph Zanetti, who is a foreign firm advocate for Badjao community based in US, aim to poignantly mirror the real-world advocacy for Badjao ancestral rights, centering the film on Marina’s struggle to find a place in a world that often refuses to document or house her people.

This thematic focus connects her vision of social dignity with the producer’s goal of creating a "shared advocacy," highlighting that for the Badjao, the fight for education is inseparable from the fight for a recognized home and a secure identity in Philippine society.

From 'Asay' and 'Firefly Veil' to 'Ocean's Daughter'

Clarito is no stranger to the spotlight. Her filmmaking journey began at age 15 with the documentary Asay (Where to?), which earned her the Sulyap Kultura Award from the NCCA.

Over the years, she has collected numerous accolades, including international recognition. Her narrative work Ising received a nomination at the Student World Impact Film Festival (SWIFF).

Her latest self-directed short, Beneath the Firefly Veil, swept major awards at the 7th Sine Kabataan Film Lab and the 22nd Mindanao Film Festival.

Furthermore, she won the Independent Spirit Award and Best Performance of an Actor at the Ouray International Film Festival in Colorado, USA.

Building a Mindanaoan Legacy

Produced by Joseph Zanetti, Ocean’s Daughter is poised to be more than just a creative endeavor; for Clarito, it is a mission to humanize a community whose identity is inextricably linked to the sea.

By opening its doors to production interns and local actors, the project serves as a breeding ground for regional talent, actively fostering the next generation of Mindanaoan storytellers.

Interested applicants for the casting call and internship program may reach out through the official Ocean's Daughter social media channels. JUSTEENE P. SAYSON, DNSC INTERN