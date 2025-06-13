Davao de Oro gives cash incentives to Palaro players, trainers, coaches

THE provincial government of Davao de Oro recently recognized players, trainers, and coaches, who represented the province in the Palarong Pambansa.

In a program held at the Capitol, Governor Dorothy Gonzaga handed out cash incentives worth a total of P1.195-M to 93 Palarong Pambansa provincial participants.

According to the report from the provincial government, P 30,000 each was given to silver medalists, and P 20,000 each to bronze medalists in individual events. In group events, players received P 20,000, P 16,000, and P 12,000 each for gold, silver, and bronze medalists, respectively.

Non-medaled players also got P 10,000 each, and trainers and coaches received P 5,000 – P 10,000 each.

Governor Gonzaga reminded the athletes not to forget the lessons they have learned during the Palaro, adding that “even in the game we call life, we should always be fair, just and honest.”

“Mao gyud na ang inyong dili kalimtan – ang inyong disiplina sa pagka-atleta, ang maayong pamatasan, ug ang inyong pagtan-aw sa inyong kapwa atleta, apil ang inyong kaatbang (You should never forget these – your discipline as athletes, good conduct, and how you view your fellow athletes, including your competitors),” she Gonzaga.

The chief executive also stressed that the Palaro athletes are among the pride of Davao de Oro.

“Tungod ninyo, malipayon kaayo mi kay kabalo gyud ta sa heart og kakayahan sa taga Davao de Oro – dili na basta-basta, pang-Palaro gyud ta (Because of you, we’re incredibly happy, as we truly know the heart and capability of the people of Davao de Oro – it’s truly exceptional, Palaro-caliber).”

Phoebe Gay Refamonte, schools division superintendent of the Department of Education – Davao de Oro Division, also affirmed that qualifying for the national games is already a significant achievement.

She also said that worthy of celebrating is not just athletic success but also the values and character built through sports. PIA DAVAO