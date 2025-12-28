‎Davao de Oro govt shares Christmas joy with children, hospital patients

‎DAVAO de Oro Governor Raul Mabanglo and Congresswoman Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo marked Christmas Day by leading initiatives that brought joy to children and comfort to hospital patients.

‎The Provincial Government hosted the first-ever Paskohan Para sa Kabataan on December 25, 2025, at the Capitol Grounds, where children and their families enjoyed games, free ice cream and cotton candy, clowns, bubble shows, and mascots.

‎The activity highlighted the provincial leadership’s commitment to prioritizing children and making their Christmas celebration meaningful and memorable.

‎The couple also spearheaded the Jollibee Christmas lunch in four provincial hospitals. Patients, their watchers, and hospital staff expressed gratitude for experiencing the true spirit of Christmas despite spending the holiday in medical facilities.

‎Through these efforts, the governor and the congressman emphasized that Christmas is a time of service, sharing, and reaching out to those most in need. PR