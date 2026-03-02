Davao de Oro guv highlights resilience in first report

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro opened its 19th Bulawan Festival and 28th Founding Anniversary on March 2, 2026, with Governor Raul Mabanglo report, his first since becoming the governor of the province, at the Bulawan Events Center at the Capitol Grounds in Nabunturan, highlighting the province's continuous delivery of essential services while advancing development initiatives even amid the disaster brought by the shear line.

"Bag-o lang giatubang na usab sa Davao de Oro ang kusog nga kinaiyahan. Adunay mga komunidad nga nabahaan; pamilyang namakwit, ug adunay kabalaka sa matag panimalay nga naapektohan. Apektado ang mga panginabuhian sa pipila ka mga mag-uuma. Ug kining tanan nagkinahanglan sa atong pagtagad (Davao de Oro has once again faced the brunt of nature's power. There are communities that have been flooded; families who have evacuated, and a sense of anxiety in every affected household. The livelihoods of several farmers have been impacted. And all of this requires our attention)," Gov. Mabanglo said, opening his report for the past eight months.

Relief operations continue

He continued that despite the challenges the province has faced since its inception, Davao de Oro remains steadfast as it strives hard to achieve development, and while the province is celebrating, it does not forget those who are affected by the calamities brought by the shearline.

The governor reiterated that the province continues to provide relief operations in the affected community and sustains the delivery of assistance to families displaced by floods and other calamities.

He added that in the past eight months, the province has responded to a series of challenges, including landslides and severe weather disturbances, while maintaining uninterrupted delivery of public services.

Davao de Oro gains and dev’t

Moreover, Mabanglo also featured the gains in several key sectors, such as the delivery of healthcare.

Healthcare services were expanded through the establishment of a BUCAS Center in partnership with the Davao Regional Medical Center, improvements in all four provincial hospitals, and the rollout of the Kalamboan Serbisyo Caravan, which brought medical assistance closer to communities.

He also highlighted the enhanced social services through the establishment of 11 Maduolan Centers across the province and expanded crisis support programs that have assisted thousands of residents.

Infrastructure development also continued, with improvements in road networks and public facilities aimed at ensuring access to services even during emergencies.

Support to the agriculture sector was intensified through the provision of farm inputs and the implementation of a rice processing system designed to improve food security and increase farmers’ income.

Expanded scholarship programs and investments in sports development also supported education and youth engagement across the province.

Mabanglo also cited ongoing collaboration with neighboring provinces, particularly Davao Oriental, and the private sector as key to opening opportunities in tourism, business, and employment.

As the Bulawan Festival celebrates the province’s heritage and identity, Mabanglo emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation between government and communities to ensure continued progress despite recurring challenges.

He underscored that the strength behind the province’s resilience lies in its people, whom he described as the true “Bulawan” of Davao de Oro.

“Sa atong lig-on nga kolaborasyon, usa lang ang klaro nga mensahe. Ako, kamo, kitang tanan instrumento sa pagkab-ot sa kalamboan sa Davao de Oro. Kamo ang tinuod nga bulawan,” he said.

Governor Raul Mabanglo ended his report by expressing gratitude to Cong. Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo, Cong. Leonel “Jhong” Ceniza, and all his partners in public service, whom he cited as key allies in advancing the province through continued collaboration and shared responsibility essential to sustaining progress and overcoming future challenges in Davao de Oro. CEA