Davao de Oro honors barangay captain

THE provincial government honored barangay captains from the second district for their contributions to grassroots governance during the “Gabi ng Parangal” of the Liga ng mga Barangay Provincial Congress on September 4, 2025.

Governor Raul Mabanglo lauded the barangay leaders as the province’s “first line of public service,” stressing that development programs rely on their dedication and community work. He said the recognition also highlights unity among leaders beyond political lines.

Representative Jhong Ceniza likewise praised the barangay captains for driving progress in District 2, saying their leadership at the grassroots level strengthens the province’s foundation for growth.

Local officials also attended the event, including Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit, Vice Mayor Ramil Medina, Pantukan Mayor Noy Ceniza, Laak Mayor Honeyboy Libuangan, Nabunturan Mayor Myrocel Balili, Liga ng mga Barangay President John Mark Colina, and DILG Provincial Director Ma. Aurora Corpuz.

The provincial government said the recognition seeks to inspire barangay leaders to elevate public service and strengthen community unity in Davao de Oro. DEF