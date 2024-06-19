Davao de Oro HR refutes JO underpayment allegations

“In view of all of these, I categorically DENY THE ALLEGATIONS OF ANOMALY posted in social media by dummy accounts. It is unfair on the part of Governor Dorothy Gonzaga to be accused of anomaly on practices she just inherited. I believe we are the rightful office who could explain the true side of the story so as to clear ourselves as well from baseless and malicious attacks,” Bermejo’s statement posted on June 19, 2024, read.

The statement also provided a timeline of the salary wage adjustments including its implementation system of the different administrations from 2008 to 2023.

On February 8, the Provincial Local Government Unit received Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) from the Commission on Audit (COA) stating that: "Inquiry with the PHRMDO disclosed that the adjustment of the wages of the JOs were already programmed to be implemented but the budget constraints brought about by the reduction of the NTA of the province for CY 2023 hindered the same from being realized considering that such implementation necessitates a significant amount from the Annual Budget of the Province," with COA referencing COA-DBM Joint Circular No. 2. S. 2020 on the Revised Rules and Regulations Governing Contract of Service (COS) and Job Order (JO) Employees in the Government.

The COA-DBM circular was limited to the following: All Heads of Constitutional Bodies; National Government Agencies (GAs); Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) with Original Charters; and State Universities.

“Regardless of its intentions, the joint circular DOES NOT include the Local Government Units. Implementing the internal scheme is necessary because, technically, DBM and COA have not issued any policies governing the rates for COC and JOs in LGUs.”

"We recommend that the Management direct the Provincial Human Resource Management and Development Office to plan the possible adjustments of the wages of job order personnel at par with those enjoyed by comparable positions IN VIEW OF THE BUDGET CONSTRAINTS," the statement added.

In April 2024, the signatories delivered to the governor the three-year implementation plan, which was accepted by Gov. Gonzaga.

It states that the full implementation, which will adopt the appropriate rate, will take place in January 2027, with the initial implementation starting on July 1, 2024, during the contract renewal process. DEF