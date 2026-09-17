Davao de Oro info officers boost GAD communication

PANTUKAN, Davao de Oro — Public information officers in Davao de Oro strengthened their skills in Gender and Development (GAD) communication, focusing on the use of gender-fair, sensitive, and inclusive language in delivering government information to the public.

The training was part of the Davao de Oro League of Information Officers (DDOLIO) Coordination Meeting held Sept. 16 at Tres Marias Beach Resort in Pantukan. One of the key learning sessions, “Gender-Fair Language: Communicating with Inclusion and Sensitivity,” was led by Engr. Melina C. Avila, a member of the Philippine Commission on Women National GAD Resource Pool.

The session highlighted the role of information officers in communicating government programs and services to communities. Using appropriate and inclusive language can help avoid stereotypes and exclusion while reinforcing the message that public services are for everyone.

The Provincial Government of Davao de Oro, led by Gov. Raul G. Mabanglo, supported the activity as part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of government communicators. Pantukan Mayor Oliver “Noy” Ceniza also welcomed the participants and supported the municipality’s role as host.

The training also underscored that effective GAD communication depends on information officers’ commitment to continue learning and apply gender-fair practices in their daily work — from writing press releases and social media content to developing information, education, and communication materials and public advisories.

The initiative also involved the Provincial GAD Center, headed by Kristine Caballero-Rañon. The Gender and Development Focal Point System and the Provincial GAD Center continue to mainstream GAD in public service by building the knowledge and skills of government personnel responsible for communicating with the public. PR