Davao de Oro institutionalizes first child protection policy for youth

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro has taken another significant step in advancing youth welfare with the approval of Provincial Ordinance No. 146-2026, institutionalizing a child protection policy for youth organizations and youth-serving organizations across the province.

The ordinance, titled “An Ordinance Institutionalizing the Child Protection Policy for Youth Organization and Youth Serving Organization in the Province of Davao de Oro,” was approved during the 60th Regular Session of the 10th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Davao de Oro on August 24, 2026.

Authored by Board Member Noriel John P. Ramacula and Board Member Kimberly Benazir R. Codilla-Amad, the measure establishes a policy framework to strengthen the protection, safety, and welfare of young people involved in youth organizations and youth-serving institutions.

The ordinance is regarded as a first-of-its-kind measure in the Philippines, underscoring Davao de Oro’s commitment to creating safe, inclusive, and youth-responsive spaces where young people can actively participate and contribute to development.

For Ramacula, who is serving his third year as an Ex-Officio Board Member and President of the Sangguniang Kabataan Provincial Federation, the approval of the ordinance is another milestone in ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of the youth are reflected in provincial policymaking.

“Sa akong ikatulong tuig sa paglingkod isip Ex-Officio Board Member ug isip SK Provincial Federation President, usa na usab ka mahinungdanong lakang ang atong nahimo alang sa kaayuhan ug kauswagan sa kabatan-onan. Usa kini ka pamatuod nga ang tingog, panginahanglan, ug mga pangandoy sa kabatan-onan adunay lugar sa paghimo og mga polisiya ug desisyon sa atong probinsya (In my third year of serving as an Ex-Officio Board Member and as the SK Provincial Federation President, we have once again taken an important step toward the welfare and development of the youth. This is proof that the voices, needs, and aspirations of young people have a place in the formulation of policies and decisions in our province),” Ramacula said.

He emphasized that the measure goes beyond the passage of an ordinance, describing it as a concrete step toward building a more responsive and empowered youth sector in Davao de Oro.

The initiative was made possible through the partnership and collective efforts of the Provincial Youth Development Office, led by Alexis Micutuan; the Provincial Youth Development Council; the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) headed by Preciosa Toledo; and the Sangguniang Kabataan Municipal Federation Councils across Davao de Oro, whose voices and active participation helped advance the measure.

Provincial Ordinance No. 146-2026 is more than a measure, as it further strengthens the province’s commitment to building a stronger, more responsive, and empowered youth sector, ensuring that young people are protected while being given meaningful opportunities to participate in governance and community development. IPRD-DDO