Davao de Oro launches DDO-Iris to digitize provincial healthcare

THE provincial government of Davao de Oro officially inaugurated the Davao de Oro Integrated Referral Information System (DDO‑Iris) on November 17, a major step toward modernizing healthcare services in the province. The system digitizes the referral process, enabling smoother and faster transfers of patients from Barangay Health Stations (BHS) to Rural Health Units (RHUs) and up to the four provincial hospitals.

DDO‑Iris builds on earlier innovations

In August 2025, the Provincial Information and Communications Technology Office (Picto), in partnership with the Provincial Health Office (PHO), rolled out the DDO E-Referral System. That system was developed to improve patient navigation, ensure consistent and accurate medical data, and allow hospitals to prepare in advance for arriving patients.

During the pilot phase, simulation exercises were conducted in Barangays Cabidianan and Sta. Maria in Nabunturan, while the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital in Montevista served as a testing ground for system integration.

Governor Raul G. Mabanglo has strongly backed the DDO‑Iris as part of the province’s commitment to Universal Health Care and the broader digital transformation of government services. To recall, during his 100-Day Progress Report, Mabanglo said:

“Kon magpadayon ang pakig‑alayon sa nagkalain-laing ahensya sa gobyerno ug pribadong institusyon, inubanan sa partisipasyon sa matag-usa, walay hagit nga dili nato kaya nga atubangon,” emphasizing the power of collaboration.

A broader healthcare revitalization drive

The launch of DDO-Iris is only one pillar in what Gov. Mabanglo describes as his health‑sector priority during his first 100 days in office.

In his formal progress report, he reiterated his commitment to revitalizing healthcare in the province. Under his leadership, the provincial government issued Task Force Kahimsog, which oversees the rehabilitation of the four provincial hospitals: Montevista, Pantukan, Maragusan, and Laak.

In Pantukan, Mabanglo personally inspected hospital facilities and coordinated with local officials, the Provincial Engineer’s Office, and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to push for urgent upgrades. Plans include expanding outpatient departments, improving emergency rooms, upgrading laboratories, and constructing new buildings to accommodate more patients.

Through Task Force Kahimsog, Mabanglo has established a multi-sectoral framework involving hospital chiefs, health office representatives, provincial administrators, and other stakeholders to ensure systematic improvements across all four hospitals.

Immediate tangible improvements

Beyond planning, Mabanglo’s administration has delivered concrete upgrades. In July 2025, 60 new hospital beds were distributed across the four provincial hospitals, easing capacity issues and improving patient comfort. Additional donations of wall-mounted electric fans and wheelchairs further enhanced hospital facilities, particularly at DDOPH Montevista, where overcrowding and poor ventilation had been observed.

Mabanglo has remained hands-on, inspecting hospital operations and assessing facility needs, ensuring that improvements are implemented quickly and efficiently.

A vision for accessible, resilient healthcare

The launch of DDO‑Iris underscores Governor Mabanglo’s vision to make public health services more accessible, efficient, and data-driven. Coupled with hospital rehabilitation efforts under Task Force Kahimsog, and with tangible upgrades already in place, his early administration has prioritized healthcare revitalization as a core pillar of governance.

During his first 100 days, Mabanglo has acted decisively: implementing digital tools to improve referral workflows, upgrading hospital infrastructure, and enhancing patient care capacity. These initiatives demonstrate a holistic approach—strengthening both the technological and physical foundations of healthcare delivery in the province. If sustained, these measures could mark a turning point in Davao de Oro’s public health system, moving toward a more resilient, patient-centered, and equitable model for all residents. DEF