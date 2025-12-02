Davao de Oro launches home for the aged project in Monkayo

A NEW Home for the Aged is set to rise in Barangay Pasian, Monkayo, offering senior citizens in Davao de Oro a dedicated space where they can receive proper support, care, and dignity in their later years.

Davao de Oro Governor Raul Mabanglo personally led the site inspection on Thursday, November 27, at Lamdag Farm in Pasian — an area chosen for its serene environment and natural surroundings.

“Kini nga proyekto atong ipatukod kay prioridad nato ang mga senior citizen, ug kini nga pasilidad tukuron sa Lamdag Farm sa Pasian sa Monkayo kay napalibotan lang sa kinaiyahan, peaceful (This project is a priority because we want to give importance to our senior citizens. This facility will be built at Lamdag Farm in Pasian, Monkayo, where it is surrounded by nature — peaceful),” Gov. Mabanglo said.

Personnel from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) also joined the assessment to help ensure that the planned facility meets welfare standards.

The proposed Home for the Aged is envisioned as a safe and nurturing residence for elderly individuals who may no longer have family support or require professional care. Once completed, the center will be operated by the provincial government, with programs focusing on health, daily assistance, emotional well-being, and community engagement.

Construction of the facility is targeted to begin as soon as possible, with the provincial government emphasizing its urgency amid the growing need for elderly care services.

The project forms part of Davao de Oro’s broader initiative to strengthen social protection and provide dignified living conditions for the province’s most vulnerable citizens.

As plans move forward, the provincial government hopes the Home for the Aged will become not just a shelter, but a true community where senior citizens can live comfortably, peacefully, and with respect.

Why a Home for the Aged matters

Homes for the aged — also called residential care facilities for older persons — are critical in a community, especially for elderly people who are abandoned, neglected, homeless, or lack family support. Such facilities provide more than just shelter: they offer integrated services including health care, nutritional support, psychosocial care, rehabilitation, recreation, and reintegration services when possible.

These centers help guarantee that senior citizens, often among the most vulnerable sectors, enjoy dignity and security in their twilight years when they may no longer be able to care for themselves, or when their families lack resources to provide constant care.

Moreover, in a society where many elderly may be poor or isolated, these homes act as social safety nets: they relieve families from unsustainable burdens, reduce neglect and abuse, and ensure access to basic needs and health care.

Existing ‘Homes for the Aged’ in Davao

Currently, there are a limited number of government-run elderly care facilities in the Davao Region. According to a 2025 report by the regional office of DSWD-Davao, the region manages several Centers and Residential Care Facilities (CRCFs), including a “Home for the Aged” in Tagum City.

Another example is the LGU-run Co Su Gian Home for the Aged in Davao City, which has offered shelter and care to abandoned, neglected, or homeless senior citizens for decades.

Because of the limited number of publicly funded facilities in the region, many elderly who require residential care may have no access to a home for the aged — highlighting the need for new facilities like the one planned in Pasian, Monkayo.

Philippine laws governing elderly care facilities

The establishment and operation of homes for the aged in the Philippines are grounded in national legislation:

Senior Citizens Center Act of the Philippines (Republic Act 7876) requires that every city and municipality provide a senior citizens center — a facility offering recreational, educational, health and social programs for the elderly.

The Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2003 (Republic Act 9257) broadens the State’s duty to support the elderly. It calls on government, local units, and civil society to provide comprehensive social services, health care, housing, and residential care or substitute family care (e.g. group homes or homes for the aged) for elderly individuals who are abandoned, neglected, or unable to care for themselves.

Under these laws, a “home for the aged” is both a social welfare obligation and a right for senior citizens, particularly those in vulnerable conditions.

Additionally, according to DSWD guidelines, residential care facilities for older persons must provide 24-hour care, including medical, psychological, dietary, occupational therapy, social activities, and rehabilitative services — aimed at maintaining their dignity and well-being.