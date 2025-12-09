Davao de Oro lights first-ever giant Christmas Tree for Paskuhan

CHRISTMAS spirit filled the air at the Provincial Capitol of Davao de Oro, as families from various municipalities gathered to witness the lighting of the province’s very first Giant Christmas Tree, which they symbolized as collaboration and the light that brings people together during this yuletide season.

The ceremony marked the official opening of the Paskuhan sa Kapitolyo on December 8, 2025, at the Provincial Capitol grounds, celebrating a season that unites communities and strengthens partnerships for better governance.

It reflects the province’s openness to collaboration — encouraging everyone to work hand in hand in nurturing hope and shared aspirations for a better, more progressive Davao de Oro.

Governor Raul “RM” Mabanglo also conveyed a heartfelt message, emphasizing that the lighting of the tree brings joy, especially to the children of Davao de Oro. He said, "Ang kahayag sa Kapitolyo, kahayag kini nga nagpasaabot ug nagpalalom para sa atoang pamilya, sa atong kabataan, ug sa tibuok probinsya. Ilabina gayud ngadto sa atong mga kabatan-onan, ang inyon’g mga mata nga nag dan-ag sa kahayag, mao ang among inspirasyon, ngano kami sa probinsya nagpapadayon sa pag-alagad kaninyo."

(The light in the Capitol shines because of those who strive and work harder for our families, for our youth, and for the entire province. Especially to our young people here today — your eyes that gleam with hope are our inspiration, and it is because of you that we in the province continue to serve.)

First District Representative Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo shared that the Christmas tree stands as “a symbol of hope and inspiration — ania kami aron maghatag og inspirasyon ug paglaum sa tanan (We are here to give inspiration and hope to all).”

Meanwhile, Second District Representative Jhong Ceniza, in his message, emphasized the importance of collective action in moving the province forward. He said, “Dako og kalambuan sa probinsya kung kitang tanan maglihók. Ang inyong pagsalig, mao kana among gunitan sa umaabot sa among ihatag nga serbisyo sa inyoha (There will be great progress in the province if we all work together. Your trust is what drives us to continue delivering our service to you).”

Aside from the three provincial leaders, the event was also attended by municipal mayors, board members, Capitol employees, and families. PR