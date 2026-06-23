Davao de Oro marks 4 years insurgency-free; 45 ex-rebs get E-Clip assistance

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division joined the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro in commemorating the province's 4th Anniversary of Peace and Progress on June 22, 2026, highlighting sustained peace and security gains and the successful reintegration of former rebels into mainstream society.

Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, joined Governor Raul Mabanglo and other stakeholders in celebrating four years of an insurgency-free Davao de Oro, a milestone made possible through the collective efforts of security forces, local government units, partner agencies, and local communities.

A highlight of the celebration was the ceremonial turnover of Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) cash assistance and livelihood support to 45 former members of communist terrorist groups, underscoring the government's commitment to helping former rebels rebuild their lives and contribute to community development.

"Peace is not a destination; it is a continuing responsibility. Let this anniversary serve not only as a celebration of our victories but also as a renewed pledge to future generations—that the peace we inherited, we shall strengthen; the peace we enjoy, we shall preserve; and the peace we have built together, we shall pass on to those who come after us. In a progressive province, peace must never be temporary—it must continue, endure, and flourish," Maj. Gen. Luzon said.

The 10th Infantry Division reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the hard-earned peace in Davao de Oro and across Southeastern Mindanao through strengthened security efforts, stakeholder collaboration, and support for programs that promote reconciliation, development, and lasting peace. 10TH ID