Davao de Oro mayors elect new LMP officers, vow unity beyond politics

A FRESH chapter begins for the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) in Davao de Oro as its newly elected officers formally took their oath of office before Governor Raul Mabanglo in a ceremony that highlighted unity, collaboration, and shared commitment to public service.

The election of officers, held on September 4, 2025, in Davao City, gathered municipal leaders from across the province who set aside political differences in favor of a common purpose: to work together for the progress and welfare of their constituents.

A call for unity beyond politics

Governor Mabanglo underscored that leadership in public service must rise above partisanship. He stressed that despite varying political affiliations, the duty of local officials converges in one goal: delivering meaningful service and ensuring the development of Davao de Oro.

Mabanglo urged mayors to embrace collaboration rather than competition. His remarks resonated with the spirit of the event, which celebrated collective leadership across the province’s municipalities.

The new faces of LMP Davao de Oro

The chapter elected Compostela Mayor Levi Ebdao as its new president. Alongside him is Pantukan Mayor Oliver Noy Ceniza, as vice president.

Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit will serve as secretary, while Monkayo Mayor Manuel JayR Zamora Jr. will take on the treasurer role.

The position of auditor was entrusted to Laak Mayor Mark Anthony Honeyboy Libuangan, while New Bataan Mayor Bianca Cualing-Brua will handle public relations.

The Board of Directors brings together an equally diverse slate of leaders: Maragusan Mayor Cesar Colina Sr., Montevista Mayor Cyrex Basalo, Mabini Mayor Emerson Luego, Maco Mayor Arthur Carlos Voltaire Rimando, and Nabunturan Mayor Myrocel “My-My” Balili.

Shared leadership, shared responsibility

In his acceptance remarks, Mayor Ebdao vowed to uphold the responsibilities entrusted to the new officers. He emphasized that their leadership will be guided by collaboration with the province’s governor, Davao de Oro 1st District Representative Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo, and 2nd District Representative Jhong Ceniza.

League of Municipalities of the Philippines

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) is an organization mandated by law under the Local Government Code of 1991. It serves as a collective body of all municipal mayors in the country, representing more than 1,400 municipalities nationwide.

The league’s primary role is to articulate and address issues affecting municipalities, facilitate training and development for local officials, and serve as a conduit between local governments and national agencies.

Through its provincial and regional chapters, the LMP also provides a platform for mayors to coordinate policies, share innovations in governance, and collaborate on programs that directly impact their constituents.

For Davao de Oro, the LMP chapter functions as a unifying body that allows the province’s mayors to align local priorities with provincial development goals, ensuring that municipal initiatives contribute to the broader vision of progress and stability.

Toward a stronger Davao de Oro

For many of the mayors, the gathering was more than just a swearing-in, it was a reaffirmation of their shared duty as frontliners of governance. As the first tier of government closest to the people, municipal leaders play a critical role in delivering essential services, promoting local economic growth, and fostering inclusive development.

Davao de Oro residents are optimistic that the new leadership offers a promise of stronger collaboration in addressing issues such as infrastructure, disaster resilience, livelihood opportunities, and social services.