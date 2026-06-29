Davao de Oro misses DILG 2026 SGLG award over deadlines

NABUNTURAN, Davao del Oro — The Provincial Government of Davao de Oro is tightening its implementation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Full Disclosure Policy.

This move comes after the province missed out on the Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping (SGFH) for 2026 due to late document submissions from the previous administration.

During the Monday convocation at the Capitol on June 29, 2026, Provincial Internal Audit Office (PIAO) Officer-in-Charge Jeaneth Carnicer explained that the missed deadline directly affected the province's standing.

Why the SGFH matters

The SGFH is a strict requirement for local government units to qualify for the prestigious Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG). Winning the SGLG opens doors to numerous national government programs and development projects. Furthermore, it serves as the official basis for granting the Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) to provincial capitol employees.

Carnicer clarified that the deadline for the required documents was March 31, 2025, during the previous provincial administration, which failed to submit them on time.

The delayed documents included:

• Annual Procurement Plan, Statement of Receipts and Expenditures, and Statement of Indebtedness, Payments, and Balances, which were submitted only on May 15, 2025.

• Supplemental Procurement Plan: Uploaded to the DILG portal on July 17, 2025, right as the new administration took over.

"When Governor Mabanglo assumed office in July 2025, we immediately worked to submit these documents. However, we discovered that many requirements from the Gonzaga administration had been left unsubmitted," said Provincial Administrator Ivan Kleb Ulgasan.

Moving forward

To prevent this from happening again, Governor Raul Mabanglo has ordered strict adherence to the DILG Full Disclosure Policy. His administration is implementing new protocols to guarantee that all required financial documents are uploaded accurately and on time.

The DILG Full Disclosure Policy requires all local government units to promote transparency by posting financial reports in an online portal and in three conspicuous public places, such as the Provincial Capitol bulletin board, municipal halls, and public transport terminals.

Ulgasan emphasized that through proper coordination and strict adherence to DILG timelines, the province will avoid non-compliance in the coming years. This will ensure both good governance and that capitol employees receive the bonuses they have worked hard for. DDO-IPRD