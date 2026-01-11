Davao de Oro police arrest multiple drug suspects in coordinated ops

LAW enforcement authorities in Davao de Oro intensified their anti-illegal drug campaign on Tuesday, arresting several suspected drug personalities and seizing illegal drugs, firearms, and paraphernalia during coordinated operations in Pantukan, Monkayo, and Maco, according to the Davao de Oro Police Provincial Office (DOPPO).

In Pantukan, police arrested a top-priority illegal drug suspect during a joint anti-drug operation conducted in a residential area of Barangay King King. The operation was carried out by personnel of the Pantukan Municipal Police Station, regional and provincial drug enforcement units, intelligence operatives, and supporting police offices, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Authorities said the operation was based on verified information, leading to the suspect’s arrest without incident. Confiscated from the suspect were sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and other items allegedly connected to illegal drug activity. The suspect and the seized evidence were brought into police custody for documentation and proper legal disposition.

Meanwhile, in Monkayo, police served an outstanding court-issued warrant of arrest for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act to an individual in Barangay Mt. Diwata. Upon arrival at the residence, police reportedly discovered several individuals actively engaged in an alleged drug session, prompting immediate arrests.

Authorities apprehended four individuals and recovered multiple sachets of crystalline substance believed to be shabu, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm with ammunition. The suspects and the items were taken to the Monkayo Municipal Police Station, as authorities are preparing charges for violations of Republic Act No. 9165 and other applicable laws against the apprehended.

In a separate operation in the same municipality, police arrested another suspected drug personality during the implementation of a court-issued search warrant. The operation was led by personnel of the Monkayo Municipal Police Station, with support from mobile force units, intelligence operatives, and provincial drug enforcement teams, in coordination with national anti-drug authorities.

During the search of a residential property, officers recovered sachets containing suspected shabu and other items believed to be linked to illegal drug activities. The suspect was arrested without incident and, along with the confiscated evidence, was brought to the police station for proper documentation and disposition.

Also on Tuesday, police arrested a suspected drug seller in Maco following a coordinated buy-bust operation conducted by personnel of the Maco Municipal Police Station, supported by provincial and regional anti-drug units. The operation took place in a residential area, where the suspect was apprehended after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative.

Authorities recovered several sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other personal items believed to be connected to drug distribution. The suspect and seized evidence are now under police custody as investigators prepare the necessary documentation for the filing of charges.

Police officials said the series of operations underscores the continued commitment of law enforcement agencies in Davao de Oro to curb illegal drug activities, protect communities from the harmful effects of narcotics, and sustain lawful, coordinated, and intelligence-driven enforcement efforts across the province. PR