Davao de Oro Police holds anti-fake news forum

NABUNTURAN, Davao de Oro — To collaborate with different public and private entities against the spread of false information, the Davao de Oro Provincial Police Office (DDOPPO) conducted an Anti-Fake News Consultative Forum on November 6, 2024.

Held at the Dimalupig Hall inside the DDOPPO headquarters, the event was attended by about 45 participants from the media, various government agencies, non-government organizations, and police personnel from the different municipal stations in the province.

Police Colonel Cesario Dukiling Jr., provincial director of DDOPPO, emphasized that the forum was initiated to encourage all sectors in the community to join in the fight against false information.

“Sa among level, among gina-strengthen ang kampanya namo sa fake news with the collaboration and cooperation also sa atong partner agencies,” said PCol. Dukiling.

(At our level, we strengthen our campaign against fake news with the collaboration and cooperation of our partner agencies.)

The forum was highlighted by lectures from the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) on the Anatomy of False Information, National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Journalism Ethics, and Cybercrime Investigation Coordinating Center (CICC) and Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) on the Challenges in Cybercrime Investigation.

Gilbert Paalisbo, president of the Davao de Oro Peace Press Corps, committed that they will become partners of the government in this campaign.

“Pagtutulungan po namin na hindi mapalaganap ang maling balita at dapat nating ma-filter sa pamamagitan po ng aming grupo, sa gc (group chat) na i-fact check po muna natin ang lahat ng information na lalabas po sa lahat-lahat po na media outlet dito sa probinsya ng Davao de Oro,” Paalisbo said.

(We will be helping to prevent the spread of false information, and we should filter it through our group, in the group chat, where we fact-check all the information that comes out from all the media outlets here in the province of Davao de Oro.)

The Police Regional Office-Davao initiated the forum last August 19 and now are being rolled out in the provincial and city police offices in the month of November. PIA DAVAO