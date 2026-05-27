Davao de Oro resumes 5-day workweek

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro reverted to its regular five-day work arrangement starting May 25, 2026.

The provincial government announced the reversion through Memorandum Order No. 0827, series of 2026, returning government operations to Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“All employees of the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro shall resume the regular five-day work arrangement and office operations effective May 25, 2026,” the provincial government said.

To recall, the four-day workweek was implemented in the province for about two months. Through Executive Order No. 0030, series of 2026, the provincial government implemented a flexible working arrangement for all its employees. The new schedule stated that employees would work from Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., while Friday would be a non-working day.

However, under the flexible working scheme, frontline offices and those providing emergency and essential services remained operational.

The move for a flexible working scheme aligned with the directive from Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who earlier ordered the temporary adoption of a four-day workweek in the executive branch starting March 9 to reduce energy consumption.

The directive was formalized through Memorandum Circular No. 114, which covers national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, local government units, state universities and colleges, and other government institutions.

Under the circular, agencies must continue delivering essential and emergency services while enforcing energy-saving measures, including setting air conditioning to 24 degrees Celsius, limiting the use of non-essential lights and equipment, and placing devices on sleep mode when not in use.

This measure was in response to the global fuel crisis that the world is facing following the conflict in the Middle East that drove fuel prices to increase. RGP