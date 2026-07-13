Davao de Oro rewards Palarong Pambansa athletes, coaches

IN RECOGNITION of the dedication and achievements of Palarong Pambansa 2026 athletes and coaches, Provincial Governor Raul Mabanglo, together with Schools Division Superintendent Phoebe Gay L. Refamonte and the top management of the Schools Division Office of Davao de Oro, personally awarded cash incentives during a ceremony yesterday at the Provincial Capitol.

The incentive program recognized 99 members of the Davao de Oro delegation, including 21 medalists, 7 coaches, and national qualifiers. Gold medalists received ₱30,000, silver medalists received ₱15,000, bronze medalists received ₱12,000, while national qualifiers were awarded ₱2,000 each.

Coaches also received incentives equivalent to half of the amount awarded to the winning athletes, acknowledging their invaluable role in training and guiding the province's sports achievers.

The awarding highlighted the Provincial Government's continuing commitment to recognizing excellence in sports and investing in the development of student-athletes and coaches.

Beyond rewarding outstanding performance, the initiative aims to inspire more learners to pursue athletic excellence, discipline, and perseverance while bringing pride and honor to Davao de Oro in national competitions. WILFREDO P. TAKASAN VIA DEPED-DAVAO