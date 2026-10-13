Davao de Oro secures funding for more medical equipment for provincial hospitals

THE healthcare system in Davao de Oro is set to receive a significant boost after Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito committed to allocating funds for modernizing equipment across the province’s provincial hospitals.

The funding commitment comes in direct response to a request submitted by Davao de Oro Governor Raul Mabanglo, whose priority is to upgrade local medical resources and expand access to quality public healthcare.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Governor Mabanglo expressed his deep gratitude to Senator Ejercito, highlighting the direct benefits the upcoming upgrade will bring to local residents.

“Daghang salamat, Sen. JV, sa imong andam nga pagtabang. Dako gyud ni nga suporta para sa kaayohan sa atong mga katawhan,” Mabanglo shared. (Thank you very much, Sen. JV, for your ready assistance. This is truly a huge support for the well-being of our people.)

The provincial government operates four public hospitals located in the towns of Laak, Montevista, Maragusan, and Pantukan.

The anticipated arrival of new diagnostic and treatment equipment is expected to alleviate pressure on these facilities by upgrading their roster of medical equipment.

Mabanglo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to aggressively pursuing national support and private sector partnerships to continuously upgrade local health systems.

“Isip gobernador, padayon ko sa pagpangita og mga paagi aron mas mapalig-on pa ang healthcare services sa atong probinsya,” he said. (As governor, I will continue to find ways to further strengthen the healthcare services in our province.) PIA DAVAO