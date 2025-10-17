Davao de Oro secures P160-M medical aid for indigent patients

THE provincial government of Davao de Oro has secured ₱160 million in medical aid for indigent and financially struggling patients under the Department of Health’s (DOH) Medical Assistance to Indigents and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) program.

The funding was formalized through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing on October 15 at the Provincial Capitol Activity Hall, witnessed by officials from the DOH–Davao Center for Health Development and representatives from the province’s four provincial hospitals: Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital (DDOPH)–Laak, Montevista, Maragusan, and Pantukan.

P160M for hospital-based aid

The MAIFIP funds, made possible through the efforts of Representatives Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo and Jhong Ceniza, will be distributed as follows: ₱50 million each to the Montevista and Pantukan Provincial Hospitals, and ₱30 million each to the Laak and Maragusan Provincial Hospitals.

The assistance will cover free or subsidized medical services, ease hospital expenses, and expand access to quality healthcare across the province.

Strengthening local healthcare

Governor Raul G. Mabanglo led the signing, which coincided with the first-ever Medical Officers’ Forum in the province. The event also recognized the service of doctors in provincial hospitals, highlighted by a reaffirmation of their oath of service.

“Health has always been my personal and political battle cry,” Mabanglo said. “I am fully committed to giving our hospitals the strong support they deserve, ensuring resources are available so we can deliver quality healthcare and reduce, if not eliminate, out-of-pocket expenses for our patients,” Mabanglo said.

Support from DOH, local execs

DOH-Davao assistant regional director Dr. Grace D. Amistoso praised the province for strengthening its local health network, while Congresswoman Zamora-Mabanglo reaffirmed her continued support for healthcare programs in Davao de Oro.

The provincial government said the funding will help sustain hospital operations and advance its goal of making healthcare accessible, affordable, and compassionate, especially for the province’s poorest families. DEF

