Davao de Oro students win big at Asiarope Olympiad in Malaysia

WHAT began as a dream for a small-town school in Mindanao has become an international triumph. The Montevista National Stand-Alone Senior High School (MSASHS) in Montivesta, Davao de Oro, proudly carried the Philippine flag at the Asiarope Olympiad International Round, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from August 30 to September 2, 2025, bringing home multiple silver awards in Mathematics, Science, and Writing.
For the young competitors, the medals were more than symbols of academic victory; they were proof that determination, community support, and guidance from dedicated mentors could push them beyond the borders of their town and onto the world stage.
Stand-alone senior high schools are schools offering grades 11 and 12, operating independently from junior high schools or integrated schools, with their own school heads.
Five learners, five medals
Among the school’s achievers was Lady Gwenevere P. Montaño, who earned a Silver Award in Science and was also hailed as the 2nd Runner-Up Overall Top Scorer in Science for Category 6, under the mentorship of Coach Ian Jake N. Galorio.
Neil Justin A. Elbanbuena secured a Silver Award in Science and Health/Technology Writing with guidance from Coach Nerivic H. De Asis. In Mathematics, Kevin C. Relampago, Cydric Anthony M. Aljas, and Russel P. Tantoy, all coached by Ivy Clare E. Salinas, each brought home a Silver Award.
Their collective success marked not just personal victories but a historic milestone for the school and province, reminding Davao de Oro that brilliance can emerge from even the most modest corners of the country.
Behind the medals
The journey to Malaysia was not without hurdles. Preparation required countless late-night reviews, practice drills, and mental conditioning, all while learners balanced their regular studies.
For the coaches, the task was just as demanding, as they juggled teaching responsibilities with extra sessions and the complex logistics of preparing minors for an international competition.
Coach Ivy Clare Salinas admitted in a SunStar Davao interview that the experience was far from easy.
“Joining Asiarope 2025 is not that easy — from preparing documents to reviewing lessons, the pressure of winning was always there. But the goal was never just to reach Malaysia; it was to help our learners rise to the challenge,” Salinas recounted.
For the students, the experience was equally intense. Kevin Relampago, one of the silver medalists in Mathematics, shared how discipline and persistence shaped his journey.
“In preparing for the Asiarope Mathematics Olympiad, I reviewed my lessons and practiced solving problems. Lisod man usahay (Sometimes difficult), but with the guidance of my coach, I stayed consistent and focused on improving. I did not expect nga (that) I would win the silver medal in the international round. For me, competing in Asiarope is not just about winning but also about learning, growing as a student, and meeting new friends along the way,” he said.
Kevin’s words echoed the sentiments of his fellow medalists, that beyond recognition, the Olympiad gave them confidence, perspective, and friendships that will last long after the competition.
A community united
The triumph of MSASHS was not achieved alone. It was built on the shoulders of a community that rallied together to support its students.
Support also came from all directions: Governor Raul Mabanglo, Congresswoman Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo, and Mayor Cyrex Labrador Basalo provided crucial assistance, particularly in securing funds and travel needs.
Local leaders like Boardmember John Ramacula, Barangay Captain Noel Molijon, and Councilor Jay Inocando Pilotos also extended support, with barangay incentives giving the learners an extra push.
Behind the spotlight was School Principal Dr. Gernaldine O. Perez, whose steady leadership and presence inspired both students and coaches. Parents, too, stood as pillars of strength, offering encouragement and sacrifices to ensure their children could seize the opportunity.
The Olympiad experience
The Asiarope Olympiad is a prestigious academic competition that gathers students from Asia, Europe, and beyond to showcase their skills in Mathematics, Science, English, and Journalism. Structured in several rounds, including national qualifiers and the culminating international stage, the Olympiad fosters not only academic rigor but also cultural exchange and international friendship.
Each subject contest challenges learners with problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication tasks. More importantly, it gives young participants the chance to see education not just as a classroom requirement, but as a bridge to connect with peers across the globe.
Raising the flag
For a public senior high school in a provincial town, stepping into the halls of an international competition was already a proud moment. Bringing home medals, however, was a dream turned into reality. As the Philippine flag was raised in Malaysia, the learners of MSASHS showed that excellence knows no geographic boundaries.
Their triumph is not only for Montevista, not only for Davao de Oro, but for every Filipino student who dares to dream. It is proof that with passion, preparation, and community support, learners from even the most rural towns can stand tall in the world stage of academics. DEF