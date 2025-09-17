Davao de Oro students win big at Asiarope Olympiad in Malaysia

Five learners, five medals

Among the school’s achievers was Lady Gwenevere P. Montaño, who earned a Silver Award in Science and was also hailed as the 2nd Runner-Up Overall Top Scorer in Science for Category 6, under the mentorship of Coach Ian Jake N. Galorio.

Neil Justin A. Elbanbuena secured a Silver Award in Science and Health/Technology Writing with guidance from Coach Nerivic H. De Asis. In Mathematics, Kevin C. Relampago, Cydric Anthony M. Aljas, and Russel P. Tantoy, all coached by Ivy Clare E. Salinas, each brought home a Silver Award.

Their collective success marked not just personal victories but a historic milestone for the school and province, reminding Davao de Oro that brilliance can emerge from even the most modest corners of the country.

Behind the medals

The journey to Malaysia was not without hurdles. Preparation required countless late-night reviews, practice drills, and mental conditioning, all while learners balanced their regular studies.

For the coaches, the task was just as demanding, as they juggled teaching responsibilities with extra sessions and the complex logistics of preparing minors for an international competition.

Coach Ivy Clare Salinas admitted in a SunStar Davao interview that the experience was far from easy.

“Joining Asiarope 2025 is not that easy — from preparing documents to reviewing lessons, the pressure of winning was always there. But the goal was never just to reach Malaysia; it was to help our learners rise to the challenge,” Salinas recounted.

For the students, the experience was equally intense. Kevin Relampago, one of the silver medalists in Mathematics, shared how discipline and persistence shaped his journey.

“In preparing for the Asiarope Mathematics Olympiad, I reviewed my lessons and practiced solving problems. Lisod man usahay (Sometimes difficult), but with the guidance of my coach, I stayed consistent and focused on improving. I did not expect nga (that) I would win the silver medal in the international round. For me, competing in Asiarope is not just about winning but also about learning, growing as a student, and meeting new friends along the way,” he said.

Kevin’s words echoed the sentiments of his fellow medalists, that beyond recognition, the Olympiad gave them confidence, perspective, and friendships that will last long after the competition.