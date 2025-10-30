Davao de Oro, Tagum City under State of Calamity after quakes

THE province of Davao de Oro and the city of Tagum have been placed under a state of calamity after sustaining extensive damage from the twin earthquakes that rocked Davao Oriental and neighboring areas earlier this month.

The magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes, which struck offshore near Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10, 2025, jolted much of southeastern Mindanao, sending residents fleeing from homes and triggering widespread structural damage across Davao Region. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the tremors occurred at depths of 23 and 37 kilometers, respectively, making them among the most powerful quakes to hit the region in recent years.

State of calamity in Davao de Oro

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Davao de Oro approved the provincial government’s recommendation to declare the entire province under a state of calamity through Resolution No. 289, Series of 2025, following a request by Governor Raul G. Mabanglo.

Based on the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) situational report as of October 21, at least 75,535 families or 281,424 individuals, about 36 percent of the province’s total population, were affected across 175 barangays in 11 municipalities.

The quakes left 232 houses totally destroyed and 12,164 partially damaged, while 336 schools, 14 bridges, 21 roads, and 24 government buildings sustained varying levels of destruction. The province also recorded three deaths, 30 injured, and over 100 cases of earthquake-related illnesses.

Governor Mabanglo said the declaration would allow the province to mobilize its Quick Response Fund (QRF) and fast-track assistance to affected families. During a Provincial Development Council meeting on October 22, Mabanglo proposed an additional P1.5 million financial aid for neighboring Davao Oriental, to be distributed among the most affected municipalities of Manay, Tarragona, Cateel, Caraga, and Baganga.

“This declaration ensures that resources can be immediately accessed and distributed to rebuild communities, restore services, and assist those who lost their homes and livelihoods,” the governor said.

The move is in line with Republic Act 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, which allows local governments to implement emergency measures and utilize calamity funds for immediate recovery efforts.

Tagum City also declares State of Calamity

In a separate action, the City Government of Tagum passed Resolution No. 245, Series of 2025, placing the city under a state of calamity due to the earthquakes’ impacts that rippled across the Davao Region.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported that 4,511 families or 14,962 individuals were affected in several barangays. The tremors damaged 404 houses, 27 totally destroyed and 377 partially damaged with estimated losses of P3.99 million.

Infrastructure damage was also extensive, with 208 facilities affected, including two bridges, two barangay roads, 30 government buildings, 104 classrooms, 10 health facilities, and nine churches.

The total infrastructure losses reached P14.04 million, according to the city’s Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) and consolidated situational reports.

While no fatalities were recorded, 64 individuals were injured and disruptions were reported in power, water, and communication systems. Power outages lasted up to four hours, and the Tagum Public Market and several residential zones experienced temporary water supply interruptions.

City officials said the declaration aims to expedite rehabilitation and recovery operations and enable the release of emergency funds to support displaced families.

Why declaration of State of Calamity matters

Declaring a “state of calamity” is a critical step for local governments in the Philippines to quickly respond to disasters and mobilize resources.

Under Republic Act No. 10121 (the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010), local disaster risk reduction and management councils may recommend to their sanggunian (local legislature) that a state of calamity be declared when there is “mass casualty and/or major damages to property, disruption of means of livelihoods, roads and normal way of life” in the affected area. Once declared, affected local governments gain access to their Emergency or Quick Response Funds (QRF) as part of the local disaster risk reduction and management fund, enabling more immediate relief, rehabilitation, and recovery.

Moreover, this declaration allows authorities to reprogram budgets, impose price controls, and regulate hoarding or profiteering of basic goods in the disaster‐stricken area — measures that help protect vulnerable populations and stabilize markets.

In financial terms, the enabling of the QRF is especially significant: under RA 10121 Section 21, at least 5 % of an LGU’s estimated revenues must be set aside as the LDRRMF, of which 30% is earmarked as Quick Response Fund for relief and recovery operations.

Regional impact

The Davao Region, comprising Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, and Davao City remains one of the most seismically active zones in the country, lying near the Philippine Trench, a major subduction zone.

Phivolcs continues to monitor aftershocks and advises residents to remain alert as ground movement and soil instability may persist in certain upland and coastal areas.

As of this week, both Davao de Oro and Tagum City are accelerating recovery operations, underscoring the resilience of Mindanao communities amid one of the strongest natural disasters to hit the region in 2025. DEF