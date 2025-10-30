Davao de Oro to rehab P250M farm-to-market road in Laak

IN A bid to modernize Davao de Oro’s agricultural sector, the rehabilitation of a P250.48-million Farm-to-Market Road (FMR) connecting Kilagding Recenia to Kibaguio Road in the municipality of Laak is set to begin.

The project, funded under the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) Scale-Up, reaffirms the provincial government’s commitment to accelerating rural progress through infrastructure, acknowledging the local farmers’ significance, and strengthening the province’s agricultural backbone.

The project’s Implementation Management Agreement (IMA) was formally signed on October 27, 2025, in Davao City, by Governor Raul G. Mabanglo and representatives from DA–PRDP Mindanao. The ceremony signaled the green light for the multi-million-peso project that has long been awaited by the people of Laak.

Bridging communities and opportunities

According to project details, the road upgrade will cover 7.93 kilometers, including the construction of a 30-meter bridge that will link barangays Kilagding and Langtud. Once completed, the improved FMR is expected to benefit around 1,260 households or 5,261 residents, significantly cutting travel time by more than half.

For decades, residents and farmers have struggled to transport their produce, mainly coconut, rubber, banana, and cacao, through rough, muddy terrain, particularly during the rainy season. With the rehabilitation, travel conditions are expected to improve dramatically, reducing transportation costs and post-harvest losses while expanding farmers’ access to larger markets.

The initiative was formally endorsed and approved during the Davao Regional Project Advisory Board (RPAB) meeting held in Davao City earlier this month.

Infrastructure as a cornerstone of governance

Governor Mabanglo said the rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads will be one of his top priorities, reflecting his administration’s vision of a government that is accessible, responsive, and truly felt in the grassroots.

“Ang Kapitolyo mismo ang muduol sa katawhan sa Davao de Oro para dili magpalisud sa ilang panginahanglan. Kini nga promise, kini nga commitment, amo na kining gituman pinaagi pa lang sa within 100 days,” Mabanglo said during his 100 Days Kalambuan Report earlier this month.

(The Provincial Capitol itself will reach out to the people of Davao de Oro so they won’t have to struggle for their needs. This promise, this commitment—we have already begun fulfilling it within our first 100 days.)

True to his word, Mabanglo’s first 100 days in office were marked by a series of infrastructure undertakings aimed at improving mobility and stimulating rural economic growth. Among these are the Cabuyuan–Luhod–Mascareg Road in Mabini, the Sangab–Limbo Road in Maco, and the Naboc–Pilar–Tamia Road in Compostela, projects that have opened up access to isolated communities and boosted trade and productivity.

By prioritizing the Laak FMR rehabilitation, Mabanglo continues his mission to ensure that development reaches far-flung barangays, allowing farmers and residents to directly benefit from government programs and investments.

Supporting the national drive for agricultural modernization

The project also aligns with the national development agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who has been pushing for the expansion of agricultural infrastructure to uplift the country’s farmers and fisherfolk. Under the PRDP Scale-Up, the national government and local government units jointly implement projects that strengthen the agri-fishery value chain and improve farm productivity and connectivity.

For Davao de Oro, where agriculture remains the lifeblood of its economy, the rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads like the one in Laak represents both a practical necessity and a symbol of transformation. Better roads mean faster delivery of goods, safer travel for students and workers, and improved access to health and social services in previously underserved areas.

Once completed, the P250.48-million project will not only rehabilitate a road but also pave the way for lasting change in Laak’s agricultural landscape — bringing government services closer to the people and fulfilling the governor’s promise of “Serbisyong Duol sa Katawhan” (Service Close to the People). DEF