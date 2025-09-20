Davao de Oro trains responders on handling persons with hearing, communicating difficulty

TO PROVIDE adequate service to the vulnerable sectors during calamities, responders from Davao de Oro participated recently in a three-day training in Davao City on Basic Filipino Sign Language (FSL) and Proper Handling of Persons with Disability in Disasters.

Joseph Randy Loy, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Davao de Oro (PDRRMO-Davao de Oro), emphasized that the provincial government places importance on serving the vulnerable sectors during disasters, including persons with disabilities, like difficulty in hearing and communicating.

“We really need to be inclusive with our DRRM (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management) in the province of Davao de Oro,” Loy said.

According to the data from PDRRMO, two out of 10 disasters responded in the province, rescuers encountered persons with difficulty in hearing and communicating.

Loy disclosed that they will also capacitate persons with disabilities on emergency response, like training on first aid and proper cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The training held in Davao City was conducted by personnel from the Special Education (Sped) program of the Department of Education-Tagum City Division, with the assistance of a consultant, who is a person with difficulty in hearing. PIA DAVAO