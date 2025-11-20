Davao de Oro’s Mt. Tambuyong potential PH Eagle haven

THE Mount Tambuyong in Davao de Oro emerges as a potential haven for the Philippine Eagle, the country’s national bird and one of the rarest raptors on the planet, as recent field surveys conducted by the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) Monkayo, in partnership with the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) Compostela, revealed that the mountain’s dense forests and rugged terrain could support the survival of the Philippine’s national bird.

“The area remains richly forested, with dense canopy cover and abundant food sources, ideal conditions for the majestic raptor. The terrain, characterized by rugged hills and deep valleys, provides excellent habitat for the species, offering ideal nesting and hunting grounds,” said the DENR team.

Mount Tambuyong’s forests are largely undisturbed, offering sprawling tree canopies, secluded valleys, and a steady supply of prey that make it an ideal environment for the Philippine Eagle.

Known for its reliance on large, continuous tracts of primary lowland and montane forests, the eagle requires expansive habitats to hunt and breed successfully.

These areas provide nesting sites in massive trees and access to small mammals, birds, and reptiles, which constitute its diet.

Typically, an adult Philippine Eagle needs territories ranging from 25 to 50 square kilometers, underscoring the critical importance of preserving forests like Mount Tambuyong.

Davao de Oro, located in northeastern Mindanao, is a province of diverse topography, spanning rugged mountain ranges, rolling hills, and fertile valleys. Its northern and central regions are dominated by steep mountains and deep gorges, while the southern lowlands are traversed by rivers and agricultural plains.

This diversity of landscapes not only provides ideal conditions for eagles but also supports a rich variety of wildlife, including endemic birds, reptiles, and mammals, making the province a key ecological zone.

The field team recommended a comprehensive biodiversity survey to map out potential nesting sites and calculate a biodiversity index for Mount Tambuyong. These measures aim to assess the ecological health of the area, guide conservation initiatives, and strengthen the scientific knowledge needed for long-term protection of the Philippine Eagle.

Collaborations with universities and research institutions are also planned to enhance monitoring and conservation strategies.

CENR Officer Gretel B. Basoc emphasized that protecting the Philippine Eagle goes beyond saving a single species.

Meanwhile, PENR Officer Rita Fe C. Gunn echoed the sentiment, noting that the Philippine Eagle serves as a symbol of forest conservation and environmental stewardship.

“Protecting this species is synonymous with protecting the forests that sustain life,” she said, stressing that these findings reaffirm the importance of continued efforts to preserve Davao de Oro’s forests and biodiversity.

The identification of Mount Tambuyong as a potential Philippine Eagle habitat not only highlights the ecological value of Davao de Oro’s mountain landscapes but also strengthens calls for community engagement, sustainable forest management, and proactive conservation strategies. By prioritizing the protection of this majestic bird and its environment, the province moves a step closer to ensuring that its forests, wildlife, and natural heritage thrive for generations to come. DEF