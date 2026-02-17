Davao death rate slightly lower in 2024

IN A region that has weathered years of pandemic shocks and recovery, the latest mortality figures offer a cautious sign of stability. Deaths in Davao Region declined in 2024, easing slightly from the previous year and signaling a gradual normalization.

Heart disease, stroke, and cancer remain the leading causes of death, while maternal and infant losses continue to challenge the health system.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority-Davao Region (PSA-Davao) show that 35,377 deaths were registered by usual residence in 2024, 2.6 percent lower than the 36,312 recorded in 2023.

The figure translates to a crude death rate of 6.3, or about six deaths for every 1,000 population. On average, 97 people died each day in the region during that year, or roughly four deaths every hour.

A decade of swings, now stabilizing

The decline continues a pattern of post-pandemic adjustment. Between 2015 and 2019, deaths rose steadily by 17.6 percent, with 2019 having the highest deaths at 32.4 thousand and 2015 having the lowest, with 27.5 thousand.

A slight dip followed in 2020, before a sharp 38.9 percent surge in 2021 at the height of the global health crisis, with recorded deaths at 43.4 thousand.

Mortality fell significantly in 2022, rose slightly again in 2023, and has now declined once more in 2024.

The latest figures suggest that while the region has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, the extreme fluctuations have subsided, pointing to a period of relative stabilization.

Urban centers bear the heaviest burden

Mortality remains concentrated in the region’s most populous areas. Davao City accounted for 11,750 deaths, or about one in every three registered deaths in the region. Davao del Norte followed with 7,629 deaths, while Davao de Oro recorded 5,238.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur logged 4,935 deaths, and Davao Oriental recorded 4,145. Davao Occidental had the fewest at 1,680. Combined, Davao City and Davao del Norte accounted for more than half of all deaths in the region.

Seasonal patterns were also evident. The month of February has registered the highest daily average at 102 deaths per day, exceeding the regional daily benchmark of 97. May recorded the lowest average at 89 per day. Several months, including January, August, September, October, and December, also posted above-average daily mortality levels.

Men more affected, deaths rise with age

The age-sex profile of deaths in 2024 forms an inverted pyramid with relatively fewer deaths at younger ages, except among infants, and steadily increasing numbers among older groups.

Of the total deaths, 20,359 or 57.5 percent were males, while 15,018 or 42.5 percent were females. This resulted in a sex ratio of 136 male deaths for every 100 female deaths. Across all age groups below 80, male deaths consistently outnumbered female deaths.

Among those aged 80 and above, however, female deaths were higher, reflecting women’s longer life expectancy.

For men, the highest number of deaths occurred in the 65 to 69 age group. Among women, the largest share was recorded among those aged 85 years and over.

Where and how deaths occurred

Medical attendance at the time of death shows both progress and gaps in healthcare access. Of the 35,377 deaths, 20,252 or about six in 10 were medically attended, most by hospital authorities. Public health officers and private physicians accounted for smaller shares.

However, 14,951 deaths, or more than four in 10, were unattended by health professionals. Notably, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental recorded more medically unattended deaths, suggesting disparities in access to medical services.

By place of occurrence, deaths were almost evenly divided. Of the 36,578 deaths recorded by location, 50.6 percent occurred in health facilities, while 48.0 percent happened at home. The near-equal distribution underscores the continued role of both institutional and home-based end-of-life care in the region.

Encouragingly, death registration compliance remained high. Nearly all deaths, 99.2 percent, were registered within the prescribed 30-day period, ensuring reliable vital statistics for planning and policy.

Heart disease, stroke, and cancer lead causes

Non-communicable diseases continue to dominate the region’s mortality profile. Ischaemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death in 2024, accounting for 14.4 percent of total deaths. Cerebrovascular diseases ranked second at 11.7 percent, followed by neoplasms, or cancers, at 10.4 percent.

External causes, including accidents, falls, and intentional self-harm, accounted for 7.6 percent of deaths, ranking fourth overall.

The data highlight the sustained burden of cardiovascular conditions and cancer, reinforcing the need for stronger prevention, early diagnosis, and long-term disease management.

Maternal and infant deaths remain a concern

Beyond chronic illnesses, maternal and child health indicators reveal ongoing vulnerabilities. The region recorded 79 maternal deaths in 2024, with Davao City reporting the highest number at 30 cases. Most maternal deaths occurred among women aged 25 to 29, followed by those aged 30 to 34 and 35 to 39.

Infant deaths totaled 1,014, with male infants accounting for the majority. The most critical period proved to be the first days and weeks of life, as many deaths occurred within 24 hours after birth and during the neonatal stage. Davao City again recorded the highest number of infant deaths, followed by Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

The region also registered 528 fetal deaths, with males comprising more than half of the cases. Davao City posted the highest count, while Davao Occidental recorded the fewest.

A region in recovery, but challenges persist

While the overall decline in deaths in 2024 reflects a measure of recovery and stabilization, the figures tell a deeper story. Chronic diseases remain the region’s most formidable killers, and disparities in medical attendance and maternal and infant outcomes persist.

The numbers, compiled by the PSA, do more than quantify loss. They map the region’s health landscape — pointing to progress in registration and post-pandemic recovery, but also to enduring challenges that require sustained investment in preventive care, equitable healthcare access, and stronger maternal and child health services. DEF