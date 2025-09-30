Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro welcome Davao Light’s expansion

DAVAO Light and Power Company (Davao Light) President Enriczar Tia has said that the expansion of the franchise areas in the provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro is very much welcomed by local government officials and the business community.

“Tanan, almost tanan na among gi-visit they welcomed our entry, siguro kay public service we only want what is best sa mga tao, the community, and sa business community also, and we are a partner in progress,” Tia said of the Davao Light’s reception by the public.

(All, almost all that we visited welcomed our entry, maybe because we are doing public service. We only want what is best for the people, the community, and the business community, and we are a partner in progress.)

Republic Act 12144, a law that lapsed into effect on April 6, 2025, expands Davao Light’s franchise areas to include the Davao del Norte LGUs of Tagum City, Island Garden City of Samal, Kapalong, Asuncion, New Corella, Talaingod, and San Isidro.

Also included in the expansion are LGUs in Davao de Oro province, which include Nabunturan, Maco, Mawab, Laak, Mabini, Maragusan, New Bataan, Monkayo, Montevista, and Pantukan.

On September 5, Davao Light had a ceremonial installation of 45 electric poles, which signaled the start of its entry into new areas.

Tia said they have written several times to the erstwhile power provider, the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco), to sit down for the joint transition committee.

“Unfortunately, they said they will refer it to the board, so mag wait pa ta (We still have to wait). But while waiting, we are coordinating with all the LGUs on how we can help the LGUs so when we sit down di-direcho na tayo (We can proceed),” Tia said.

Last July, Davao Light held the groundbreaking for its digital substation and warehouse site in Tagum City.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib has hailed the entry of Davao Light into areas once served by Nordeco citing the franchise expansion as a notable achievement.

“Dili kamahayan ang tanan natong pagpaningkamot… kay grabe ang atong naagian ani usa nato ni nakab-ot…. Pero kining tanan atong nakab-ot tungod sa atong solid nga pagtinabangay… sa katawhan ug sa tanang mga elected officials sa probinsya, nga nagpakabana para atong makab-ot ang barato, ensakto ug stable nga supply sa kuryente,” the governor said during the Kapalong ceremony on Sept. 5

(We will never regret all the efforts we went through so much before we were able to achieve. But all these achievements were realized because of our collaboration, from the people and all the elected officials of the province who made their presence felt, so we could have a cheaper, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity.) PIA DAVAO