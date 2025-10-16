Davao del Norte economy posts 5.4% growth

DESPITE the severe flooding that affected wide areas of the province in 2024, Davao del Norte’s economy continued to expand, posting a 5.4 percent growth equivalent to a P9.71-billion increase in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), from P178.75 billion in 2023 to P188.46 billion in 2024.

This was revealed by Supervising Statistical Specialist Michelle O. Maningo, officer-in-charge of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao del Norte, during the Provincial Product Accounts Dissemination Forum, where she presented the province’s economic performance for 2024.

Maningo said that all major economic sectors — Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing (AFF), Industry, and Services, showed positive growth despite the year’s climatic and environmental challenges.

The data according to Maningo shows that Davao del Norte has maintained its economic resilience even after the destructive flooding, underscoring how the province’s diverse economic base cushioned the impact of natural calamities.

The Industry sector emerged as the fastest-growing component, posting a 9.9 percent increase, or P3.51 billion, from P35.44 billion in 2023 to P38.95 billion in 2024. This sector includes mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, steam, water and waste management, and construction.

Maningo said the construction and manufacturing sub-sectors were among the key drivers of industrial expansion, boosted by infrastructure projects and private investments.

The Services sector followed closely with a 6.3 percent growth, contributing a significant P5.83 billion increase from P91.86 billion in 2023 to P97.69 billion in 2024. This sector, which remains the backbone of the local economy, covers transportation and storage; accommodation and food service activities; information and communication; financial and insurance services; real estate; professional and business services; public administration and defense; education; human health; and social work activities.

The PSA reported that the Services sector accounted for the largest share of the province’s total economy at 51.8 percent, followed by Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing (27.5 percent) and Industry (20.7 percent).

While the agriculture sector remained a vital pillar of local livelihood, it posted a modest 0.7 percent growth —the slowest among the 16 industries that comprise the province’s economy. The PSA attributed this to the adverse effects of weather disturbances and limited mechanization in some farming areas.

In comparison to other economies in the Davao Region, Davao del Norte ranked second in terms of GDP growth, next to Davao City, which led with a 7.9 percent increase in 2024. Of the P1.08-trillion total regional economy, Davao del Norte contributed 17.4 percent, the second largest share after Davao City’s 53.1 percent.

To sustain and accelerate growth, the Provincial Government of Davao del Norte is now focusing on agri-industrial development as a long-term strategy to boost productivity, create rural jobs, and reduce poverty.

Representing Governor Edwin I. Jubahib, executive assistant Jemuel Melmida said the province’s newly crafted Executive and Legislative Agenda (ELA) gives strong emphasis to agriculture and livelihood through the Kaagapay (Kawsa sa Agrikultura ug Panginabuhian sa Barangay) Program.

Melmida noted that the program seeks to transform Davao del Norte into an agri-industrial hub by revitalizing farmlands, expanding high-value crop production, and promoting value-adding processes that benefit the farmers directly.

Part of this effort includes cultivating uncultivated lands, introducing agri-processing facilities, and encouraging farmers to diversify crops to improve income stability.

Project Development Officer Gemma Montegrande of the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) added that the provincial government will integrate climate-smart agriculture, agri-diversification, and logistics management systems to ensure sustainable growth in the farming sector. DEF