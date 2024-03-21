Davao del Norte Pioneers ready for Davraa Meet 2024

The 592-member Davao del Norte Pioneers delegation of athletes and coaches is all set to vie for honors in the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 set in Davao City on April 1 to 7, 2024.

Davao del Norte provincial sports coordinator Giovanni Gulanes bared this in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

However, Gulanes refrained from disclosing any specific target for the overall medal ranking.

"We just want to be better than our last year’s performance of 41 golds," he said.

Notably, in the Davraa Meet 2023, Davao del Norte finished third overall in the medal tally, harvesting 41 gold medals, 38 silvers, and 60 bronzes.

The perennial overall champion Davao City Durians amassed 174 golds, 111 silvers, and 85 bronzes, while the runner-up, Tagum City Premier, collected 62 golds, 55 silvers, and 69 bronzes.

Gulanes highlighted the competitiveness of their Talaingod girls' volleyball team and a dancesports athlete from New Corella, both of whom are expected to contend for podium finishes.

On his Facebook post on March 19, he wrote, “DavNor Pioneers ready for Davraa Meet.”

Historically, Davao del Norte has consistently excelled in various sports disciplines such as boxing, arnis, swimming, chess, taekwondo, and athletics in previous editions of the Davraa Meet.

The Pioneers are scheduled to arrive in Davao City on March 30, 2024, and will be accommodated at their billeting quarters at Maa Central Elementary School.

SunStar Davao’s special coverage of the Davraa Meet 2024 is a joint partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region and the City Government of Davao. MLSA