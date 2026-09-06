Davao del Norte posts highest LPG price in region

PRICES of household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the Davao Region eased in September following a P0.40-per-kilogram price rollback, with the average price of an 11-kilogram cylinder across the region’s provinces settling at P1,363.41, based on the Department of Energy (DOE) Mindanao Field Office’s latest monitoring.

The DOE’s LPG price statistics for the Sept. 1 to 7, 2026 monitoring period showed that household LPG prices across Davao Region remained varied, ranging from P970 to P1,844 per 11-kg cylinder.

Among the region’s five provinces, Davao del Norte posted the highest average price at P1,379.50, followed by Davao del Sur at P1,361.01 and Davao de Oro at P1,352.

Davao Oriental recorded an average of P1,329.17, while Davao Occidental had the lowest provincial average in the region at P1,324.67.

The wide price spread was most evident in Davao del Norte, where monitored prices ranged from P970 to P1,844 per 11-kg cylinder. Davao del Sur followed with a range of P990 to P1,669, while prices in Davao de Oro ranged from P1,297 to P1,475.

In Davao Oriental, household LPG prices ranged from P1,300 to P1,340, while Davao Occidental posted a narrower range of P1,319 to P1,335.

The price differences were also reflected in major cities across the region.

Tagum City recorded the highest average among the monitored Davao Region cities at P1,471.78, with prices ranging from P1,282 to P1,844 per 11-kg cylinder.

Davao City followed with an average of P1,391.59, while the Island Garden City of Samal registered P1,390.80. Panabo City posted an average of P1,360.21, Digos City P1,356.17, and Mati City P1,352.

Davao City’s monitored LPG prices ranged from P1,244 to P1,669, highlighting the differences that consumers may encounter depending on the retailer and LPG brand.

The September rollback was the second downward price adjustment recorded by the DOE Mindanao Field Office this year. Its year-to-date statistics showed six price increases, two rollbacks and one month with no price adjustment.

Despite the September reduction, the year-to-date net price adjustment remained at P16.77 per kilogram, reflecting the cumulative increases recorded earlier in the year.

The largest increase was recorded in April at P20 per kilogram, while the biggest rollback came in July at P14.81 per kilogram.

For September, the DOE’s monitored price range by brand across Mindanao was P1,100 to P1,557 for Petron Gasul, P1,000 to P1,500 for Phoenix Super LPG, P1,000 to P1,600 for PryceGas, and P1,100 to P1,844 for Solane. Other brands ranged from P970 to P1,743.

Across Mindanao, the average price of an 11-kg household LPG cylinder stood at P1,335.67, making the Davao Region’s provincial average about P27.74 higher.

The latest figures indicate that while the September rollback provides some relief to households and businesses using LPG, prices remain uneven across Davao Region, making location and retailers an important factor in the final cost paid by consumers. DEF