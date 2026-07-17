Davao del Norte pushes financial literacy for workers

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — The Provincial Government of Davao del Norte is strengthening financial literacy among its employees to help reduce financial stress, improve workplace productivity, and minimise work absences.Speaking during a recent Kapihan sa DavNor, Supervising Administrative Officer and Training Officer Michelle Claridad of the Provincial Human Resource Management Office (PHRMO) said the province launched the initiative in response to research showing that one in four employees experiences financial distress.

She said financial difficulties often affect employees’ performance as they struggle to focus on their work and, at times, need to take leave to deal with personal financial concerns.

To address the problem, the PHRMO, in partnership with the Civil Service Commission, conducts a two-day Financial Literacy Course every year to strengthen employees’ financial management and decision-making skills.

The provincial government shoulders all training expenses to encourage more employees to participate.

“We strongly promote financial literacy among our employees because we believe financially stable workers are more productive,” Claridad said.

The course equips employees with practical money management skills, including budgeting, saving, and avoiding unnecessary debt. It also encourages them to build financial resilience so they can better cope with unexpected events, such as economic downturns, natural disasters, and public health emergencies.

Claridad said the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of financial preparedness.

“The COVID-19 crisis should serve as a lesson for all of us. Many people lost their jobs and businesses suffered. We cannot predict what the future holds, so we need to prepare financially,” she said.

Beyond addressing immediate financial concerns, the program also helps employees plan for retirement.

Claridad said the PHRMO integrates financial literacy early in an employee’s career instead of waiting until they are close to retirement, particularly those aged 55 and above.

“Financial planning should begin early so employees can build long-term financial security and retire with greater confidence,” she said.

The provincial government sees financial literacy as a key investment in employee well-being, believing that financially secure workers are more focused, productive, and better prepared for life’s uncertainties. PIA DAVAO