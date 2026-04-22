Davao del Sur adopts new energy, fiscal measures

DAVAO del Sur Governor Yvonne Rona Cagas has issued an executive order reinforcing energy conservation, fiscal discipline, and food security measures across the province, aligning local governance with national directives amid continued concerns over fuel efficiency and resource management.

The directive, Executive Order No. 25, Series of 2026, signed on April 13, 2026, supports Presidential Executive Order No. 110, which provides a national framework for energy and fuel conservation, promotes prudence against excessive government spending, and strengthens food security initiatives.

In its policy declaration, the provincial government emphasized responsible resource use, stating:

“It is hereby declared the policy of the Province of Davao del Sur to: (a) promote the efficient, judicious, and sustainable utilization of energy and fuel resources; (b) prohibition of extravagance and unnecessary expenditures, consistent with legal standards of prudence; (c) strengthen food security systems and local resilience mechanisms, grounded on shared responsibility and adaptive governance.”

The order is anchored on national policies that highlight the State’s obligation to ensure economic stability and public welfare during periods of resource constraint, as well as directives encouraging energy efficiency in government operations.

No municipality declares emergency

Despite growing attention on fuel and energy concerns, no municipality in Davao del Sur has declared a state of national emergency or calamity related to the issue, provincial officials confirmed.

However, local governments have been implementing preventive and mitigation measures to manage operational costs and ensure continuity of public services.

Sta. Cruz implements early fiscal interventions

Among the municipalities, Sta. Cruz, considered one of the province’s more economically active areas, has taken early steps to cushion the impact of rising fuel and energy costs.

Early this month, municipal officials rolled out a series of fiscal interventions aimed at reducing strain on local operations. These include a multi-million peso subsidy program, adjustments in fuel consumption across government offices, and tighter monitoring of fuel usage in public services.

The municipal government has also coordinated closely with national agencies, including the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), to track fuel price movements and monitor supply stability.

These measures, officials said, are intended to ensure operational efficiency while preventing disruptions in essential services.

Provincial policy direction

The executive order follows a consultative assembly held on March 26, 2026, where several municipal mayors including those from Magsaysay, Matanao, Bansalan, Hagonoy, Padada, Kiblawan, Sulop, and Malalag called for harmonized and context-responsive policies on energy conservation, fuel management, and food security.

While Digos City and Sta. Cruz was not present during the consultation, the provincial government clarified that the policy will apply uniformly across all LGUs in Davao del Sur.

Energy and governance measures

The executive order encourages LGUs and government institutions to adopt flexible work arrangements, including compressed work schedules and work-from-home setups, in line with Civil Service Commission guidelines, provided essential services remain uninterrupted.

It also directs government offices to implement stricter energy efficiency practices. The order states:

“Air-conditioning units shall be turned on only between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Accordingly, department heads are responsible for ensuring strict compliance within their respective jurisdictions.”

Private sector establishments are likewise encouraged to adopt energy-saving measures, including adjusted operating hours for malls and scheduled operations for energy-intensive industries such as rice mills during off-peak hours.

Limiting non-essential activities

The directive further discourages non-essential government expenditures, including travel, large-scale events, and benchmarking activities that require significant resources.

It states:

“Non-essential gatherings, events, benchmarking activities, and similar undertakings that entail substantial resource consumption shall be minimized, deferred, or, where appropriate, suspended.”

Public celebrations are also covered under stricter guidelines, mandating a one-day celebration policy for LGU-funded municipal and barangay anniversaries. Any savings generated are to be redirected toward essential services and emergency preparedness programs.

Strengthening resilience

Beyond energy conservation, the order emphasizes the need to strengthen food security systems and local resilience mechanisms through coordinated governance and shared responsibility among stakeholders.

The province emphasized that the initiative reflects a broader effort to ensure fiscal discipline, operational efficiency, and preparedness across all levels of local government, particularly amid ongoing economic and energy-related pressures.

The province also reiterated that no local government unit has declared an emergency status, with responses remaining within preventive and administrative frameworks. DEF