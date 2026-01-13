Davao del Sur boosts IP empowerment through ecotourism partnership

IN A landmark move on January 12, 2026, the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur, led by Governor Yvonne Cagas and Vice Governor Marc Cagas, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to develop the Mt. Apo Agri-Ecotourism Park in Barangay Kapatagan, Digos City, while also receiving a valuable donation of 11 cultural artifacts from the Tribal Council of the Bagobo-Tagabawa.

The agreements mark a significant step toward sustainable tourism development, indigenous cultural preservation, and inclusive local growth.

Under the MOA, the provincial government, in partnership with Mount Apo Bagobo-Tagabawa Ancestral Domain Inc., (Mabatadi) and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), will lead the development and management of the ecotourism site, guided by provisions guaranteeing community participation and equitable benefit sharing.

“Our joint endeavor will not only benefit the provincial government but your respective IP communities as well. Through an ordinance, the provincial government will provide incentives to your end. Good things await for you,” Vice Gov. Cagas said during the event.

Simultaneously, the Bagobo-Tagabawa Tribal Council officially turned over 11 traditional artifacts to the provincial government. These culturally significant items will be housed at the Davao del Sur Provincial Museum, enhancing public appreciation of the tribe’s heritage and strengthening cultural continuity.

The contract signing for the donation was also attended by the Provincial Tourism Development and Culture Promotions Office (PTDCPO) in collaboration with Dr. Sheruel G. Matalandag of Davao del Sur State College, which was a celebration of the rich and vibrant culture of the Bagobo-Tagabawa Community in itself.

The donated artifacts are traditional Bagobo-Tagabawa artifacts, donated by the Tribal Council of Bagobo-Tagabawa.

This act stands as a living testament to the richness of the culture preserved in the Cultural Village of Barangay Tibolo, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

These artifacts, donated to the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur, will be preserved, respectfully displayed, and interpreted in accordance with the values of the Bagobo-Tagabawa community.

This meaningful contribution strengthens cultural awareness and ensures that deep-rooted knowledge remains alive, telling stories not only through words, but through the tools, garments, and symbols that have shaped their way of life.

Ecotourism with purpose

Ecotourism — especially when anchored in community management and cultural integrity — has become recognized globally as a form of tourism that balances economic opportunity with environmental protection and cultural respect.

Unlike mass tourism, responsible ecotourism focuses on low-impact visits, biodiversity conservation, and active engagement of local communities in planning and management. Such approaches help ensure that natural and cultural assets are preserved for future generations while also delivering sustainable livelihoods for host communities.

For indigenous peoples, ecotourism can boost economic opportunities — from guiding services to handicraft sales — while also strengthening cultural identity and pride. When indigenous groups lead or co-manage tourism efforts, they can communicate traditional ecological knowledge, spiritual connections to the land, and language practices to visitors in ways that uplift community agency and heritage preservation.

Mt. Apo itself, the highest peak in the Philippines and a sacred landscape to local tribes, embodies this potential. Its rich biodiversity and cultural significance make it a prime location not just for mountain trekking but for meaningful cultural experiences, community-run services, and environmentally conscious tourism that safeguards ecosystems and uplifts local families.

Artifact donation: A heritage legacy

The donation of 11 traditional Bagobo-Tagabawa artifacts underscores the importance of cultural heritage conservation as part of sustainable tourism planning. Tangible cultural objects — like ceremonial tools, ornaments, or ritual items — communicate centuries of identity, belief systems, and artistry. By placing these artifacts in public trust at the provincial museum, the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe and provincial authorities are ensuring that this heritage is recognized, studied, and celebrated by residents and visitors alike.

Livelihood support to grassroots association

Meanwhile, on the same day, the governor and vice governor also led the turnover of livelihood assistance to grassroots associations, reinforcing the province’s broader strategy of integrated development:

* Farmers Association of Lower Marber (Faloma) — ₱800,000 for farm input and supply support

* Purok San Francisco Livelihood Association (Pusanfla) — ₱300,000 for a retail income-generating hub

* Barangay San Miguel, Digos City — computer set with printer worth ₱50,000

* Barangay San Pedro, Kiblawan — computer set with printer and a brush cutter worth ₱79,000

These livelihood grants aim to diversify income streams, strengthen local entrepreneurship, and build digital and agricultural capacities at the barangay level. Livelihood assistance like this complements ecotourism development by preparing communities to participate meaningfully in the evolving local economy. CEA